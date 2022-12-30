Over a three-game stretch midway through non-conference play, James Madison center Kseniia Kozlova knocked down just one shot.
1-for-10.
The lull in scoring wasn’t a result of not making an impact on the floor, rather opposing teams started to key in on her when she moved inside the paint after she scored 10 or more points in JMU’s first three games.
Kozolva’s presence was still felt, even if she wasn’t scoring, after she logged a season-best 11 rebounds against No. 13 North Carolina — a contest that she didn’t record a point in.
But in four of JMU’s last five games, Kozlova has scored more than 10 points, including back-to-back career-high 18-point performances at the Saint Joseph’s Hawk Classic.
The one game Kozlova didn’t eclipse 10 points in that stretch? The Dukes 57-52 win at Hampton, where fellow center Anna Goodman made her season debut from injury and logged 13 points, while Kozlova scored just four.
JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said he liked the way Kozlova rebounded from the lull in scoring and Goodman’s successful trip back to the court didn’t impact her on the court, rather it may have motivated her instead.
“I think it’s just an added confidence and maybe an added motivation too,” O’Regan said. “You’re coming off a game at Hampton, where you don’t play that well, your competition for minutes plays really well in her debut back. That can be met with some fear, but I think we did a good job as a team, as a staff, to just give her confidence. She’s worked really hard to get where she is.”
In Kozlova’s last three games, she’s been efficient from the floor. Against Eastern Michigan and Saint Joseph’s, where Kozlova scored 18 points in each game, she didn’t find much resistance in the paint.
And since the 6-foot-4 junior was able to go to work down low, she shot 81 percent and 66 percent from the floor in those two contests, respectively.
The efficient ways of scoring that Kozlova has displayed is something that her teammates have appreciated, including guard Jamia Hazell.
“First off, [Kozlova’s] a bucket no matter what,” Hazell said. “I think she’s really aggressive on the glass, she gets rebounds. She does everything for us. She’s a big part of our team. … She puts in the work, that’s why she’s a really great player.”
In JMU’s Sun Belt Conference opening win over Coastal Carolina on Thursday afternoon, Kozlova was met with double teams at times, but was able to pass her way out of it. But when she had the opportunity to shoot, Kozlova took it.
The Moscow, Russia, native scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field with another 2-for-3 shooting from the free throw line and added nine rebounds.
For guard Kiki Jefferson, Kozlova’s success isn’t a surprise.
Jefferson said that in practice Kozlova has to go up against assistant coach Kayla Cooper-Williams, a former JMU player who was a three-time Colonial Athletic Association All-Defensive team selection and back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year.
“She’s a hard worker and she’s just getting what she deserves at this point,” Jefferson said. “Ksyusha is just doing Ksyusha things. She does it in practice against Coop. If you can score against Coop, you can score against anybody.”
Kozlova’s scoring has helped the team become a full unit. She’s not the team’s leading scorer by any means, but she forces opposing teams to account for her on the court. And when teams decide to double team her in the post, it opens up the court for guard Peyton McDaniel, Jefferson and Hazell to score instead.
O’Regan said that she helps take the pressure off of the rest of the team.
“Now we’ve become more of a team overall,” O’Regan said. “What’s your choice? Are you going to double Ksyusha and leave somebody else rolling around? Now I think with Kiki, her numbers have been down, I think it comes back to her a little bit too. It’s like a pick your poison kind of thing if we continue to play well.”
But as Kozlova continues to find success, her confidence levels rise. And O’Regan noted that the more assertive Kozlova becomes, the more of a threat she is on the court.
“I think confidence is a crazy thing,” O’Regan said. “I think she has it right now and it’s fun to watch. … But I think confidence, man, she’s grown in confidence and that’s a dangerous thing.”
