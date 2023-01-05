Throughout last season, James Madison men's basketball head coach Mark Byington kept getting phone calls and text messages from basketball coaches around Virginia, urging him to look at this unsigned senior guard in Williamsburg.
That guard, who averaged 28.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists at Jamestown High School during his senior campaign, was lightly recruited — if not barely recruited by Division I programs.
The coaches around the Commonwealth that were talking with the second-year coach at the time were persistent and it came to a point that Byington trusted their vouches for the rising star.
And when Byington turned on the tape, the qualities of a JMU guard stuck out. Soon after, the Dukes brought him up I-64 to just off of I-81 for a visit in Harrisonburg, where Byington extended an offer and it was taken right on the spot.
That under-the-radar guard was Xavier Brown, who most recently scored 11 points in just 17 minutes to help propel the Dukes over Sun Belt Conference foe Marshall on Saturday as the purple and gold played without two key pieces to the rotation, including star guard Vado Morse.
“We’re not winning that game without him,” Byington said of Brown’s play against Marshall. “I thought Xavier was prepared for moments like that. He was ready to play. … A lot of times freshmen are so petrified of making mistakes, but when you watch him he makes mistakes, but he makes a lot of plays out there. We’re better when he’s on the court.”
But Brown’s path, which wasn’t the conventional high school recruiting journey, helped prepare him for that moment.
After playing his senior season at Jamestown, Brown took to the AAU circuit with Team Loaded in an effort to get more exposure.
And it worked.
Before finishing his high school career playing for his father, Chris, at the local high school, Brown spent his junior season at Oak Hill Academy, a prestigious prep program that has churned out the top basketball recruits in the nation, including Jerry Stackhouse and Carmelo Anthony.
Brown called that experience a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and noted that it helped prepare him for the college level.
“It was a humbling experience as soon as I stepped on campus, to be honest,” Brown said. “I’m used to being one of the best players all the time in my area, so going to play with all of the best players from their area — I think it helped me. I think it really prepared me for this situation of coming in [at JMU.]”
At JMU, Brown has appeared in 15 games, logging 13.4 minutes a game en route to 4.5 points a night.
But before he scored a career-best 11 points against Division I competition, Brown sat in JMU’s locker room at Marshall and guard Noah Friedel looked at him and gave a clear message.
“I need big minutes out of you today,” Brown recalled the South Dakota State transfer telling him.
The Dukes were without forward Julien Wooden and Morse, who combine to average 22.1 points a game, so Brown was needed to step up off the bench.
“I felt like it was a challenge that I could take on and help contribute,” Brown said. “I just felt like it was my chance to show that I’m ready to go. I’m just taking the journey on. It was a great feeling.”
Brown made his minutes count, knocking down all four of his shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, while adding a pair of free throws to his total.
For Brown, everything is starting to come together at the college level, which in part is a result of Morse’s guidance.
“Man, that guy, he’s really special,” Brown said of Morse. “For him to do the things that he does, man, he teaches me a lot. He sits down with me and breaks down film, really helps me elevate my game.”
Brown said the biggest thing he’s learned is to be patient on the court. He’s used to scoring in bunches, which he did against Marshall, but Morse has helped him in playing with pace as a point guard and not rushing through the game.
Now as the Dukes are set to lose four players to graduation following the season, including guard Takal Molson and Morse, Brown is trying to learn as much as he can before his role expands in the coming seasons.
“[I’m going to] continue to learn and be a sponge,” Brown said. “We have a lot of veteran guys that won’t be here next year, so just taking in as much as I possibly can, adding a little bit to my game from everybody else’s game.”
But after being lightly recruited out of high school, Brown is starting to excel at the college level while providing a spark off of the Dukes’ deep bench.
And Byington is happy that Brown is on his team and that JMU didn’t pass on the playmaker like a lot of other Division I programs did last winter and spring.
“It wasn’t a long recruitment from a back and forth thing, but we did evaluate him for a long time — probably longer than we should [have],” Byington said. “I’m glad we didn’t miss on him. A lot of other teams missed on him.”
