James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne will retire in the spring of 2024 after serving as the head of the Dukes' athletic department since 1999, the school announced Friday morning.
During Bourne’s tenure, JMU brought home national championships in football and women’s lacrosse, expanded and renovated Bridgeforth Stadium, opened the Atlantic Union Bank Center basketball arena and enhanced non-revenue sports facilities across the board.
Bourne also helped orchestrate the school’s move from the CAA to the Sun Belt Conference as well as a jump from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision, where the Dukes cracked the AP Top 25 in their first season. In addition to football success and the 2018 lacrosse national title, JMU also saw recent deep NCAA postseason runs in men’s soccer and softball, where the Dukes advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series in 2021.
“I am pleased with the accomplishments we have achieved as a program and the positive impact we have been able to make in the lives of our student-athletes,” Bourne said in a press release. “Our athletic program is in a great place and poised for a bright future, particularly with our overall culture and the people who comprise it. Like every institution in the country, our greatest future challenge will be proactively adapting to the evolution of college athletics.”
JMU will hold a press conference Sept. 27 to further discuss Bourne’s retirement and the search for his replacement. The school said it will retain a search firm and look nationally for its fourth full-time athletic director in JMU history.
With Bourne at the helm, JMU came to dominate the CAA in a variety of sports and success continued with the move to the Sun Belt. Under Bourne, the Dukes have claimed 77 conference championships while producing 129 conference players of the year and 181 All-Americans.
Bourne grew up in Salem and attended Bridgewater College before beginning a career in athletics administration. He’d previously worked in the athletic departments at Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech before returning to the Shenandoah Valley in 1999.
While at Georgia Tech, Bourne worked alongside a young administrator named Keith Gill, who later became the commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference, a relationship that proved vital to the Dukes rise to the FBS level.
