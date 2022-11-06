LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the game wore on, James Madison’s players didn’t find it as easy to move the ball against Louisville on offense or stop the Cardinals when they were on defense.
By the time the second half rolled around, Louisville’s depth caught up to JMU’s lack of it as the Cardinals stormed past the Dukes 34-10 on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium.
The Dukes found success early running the ball, rushing for 117 yards in the first half, but only managed to add 24 in the second half.
“With two minutes going into the half, we were up three points and the last 32 minutes we were physically dominated,” Cignetti said. “And that’s it, period. They pushed us around, we couldn’t run the ball. When we had an opportunity, we couldn’t take advantage of it.”
The loss marks the first three-game losing streak for JMU since 2013, when the Dukes dropped their past three contests of the season.
JMU appeared to establish the run early and often against Louisville, rushing three straight times to the left side of the line with graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese and he picked up 26 yards in the process.
The Dukes moved the ball well on the opening drive, aided by a targeting call to move the ball inside Cardinal territory before JMU’s offense stalled at the 17-yard line. The purple and gold struck first with a Camden Wise 34-yard field goal.
But with the Dukes’ hot start on offense to open the game, JMU’s defense had the opposite experience.
First it was a defensive pass interference by freshman cornerback Chauncey Logan Jr. on the Cardinals’ first play from scrimmage. A couple plays later, redshirt freshman Devyn Coles was called for unnecessary roughness as he pushed Cunningham out of bounds on a quarterback keeper.
Louisville took advantage of the free yardage, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Cunningham to tight end Isaac Martin.
But after that, JMU’s defense settled down for the most part. That allowed the Dukes’ offense to get rolling midway through the second quarter.
JMU went on an 11-play, 80 yard drive, which was capped by a Agyei-Obese 9-yard rushing score. During the Dukes’ more than six minute drive, JMU ran the ball nine times, aided by a 20-yard pass from Centeio to redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black.
“We were being very physical up front,” said Agyei-Obese, who finished with 24 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. “Our o-line, tight ends, they were moving the line of scrimmage and we were just imposing our will.”
Black touched the ball three times in a row on the drive, logging the catch and then carries of 13 and eight yards, respectively.
Agyei-Obese said that Black’s style of running, which is more shifty, helps change the offense’s look during the game.
“Kaelon comes in and he’s a little different of a player,” Agyei-Obese said. “It helps a lot with Kaelon being there, Latrele too and the other running backs as well.”
Late in the second quarter, it appeared as if Louisville was going to take the lead. The Cardinals drove 71 yards on five plays in under a minute to get to the JMU 4-yard line, but the Dukes’ defense stood tall.
JMU forced Cunningham into back-to-back negative rushes to move the Cardinals to the 11-yard line and settled for a field goal to tie the game.
The Dukes kept Cunningham in check for most of the first half. He picked up 18 yards on his first carry, but on the next seven he accounted for minus-two yards.
But when the second half started, the Dukes were the one that was shut down.
With Cunningham’s elusive running abilities not working against the Dukes, the Cardinals found other ways to slice through the JMU defense.
And the Cardinals’ offense worked quickly, too.
Louisville scored 27 unanswered points, including 24 in the second half, to put the game out of reach.
The Cardinals’ running backs broke tackles each time they ran, forcing multiple Dukes to be there to make the tackle.
For redshirt senior defensive end Isaac Ukwu, that hurt the defense.
“I think it was just missed assignments and missed tackles as well,” Ukwu said. “That was a big thing. The first guy was getting there, but we weren’t wrapping up well and he was fighting for extra yards, getting first downs. … We weren’t really gap sound.”
In the loss, JMU quarterback Todd Centeio returned to the lineup after missing the Dukes’ loss to Marshall with a pulled oblique. Cignetti said that Centeio was “fine,” but the Colorado State transfer struggled to move the ball through the air.
Centeio finished 4-of-15 for 52 yards, while adding five carries for 12 yards on the ground.
But early on, it seemed as if the Dukes were fine without Centeio’s arm being able to dice through the defense since the rushing attack was successful. That soon changed.
JMU had lost its momentum it had in the first half and Cignetti said that this loss was different from its previous two against Georgia Southern and Marshall, where turnovers were an issue.
This time, it was just the opponent out-playing JMU.
“You create momentum by playing well and not losing the game,” Cignetti said. “We kind of lost the game against Georgia Southern with the blocked punt … we kind of lost the game against Marshall with the blocked PAT and the turnovers. We didn’t lose this game, we got our [expletive] kicked the last 32 minutes.”
James Madison 3 7 0 0 – 10
Louisville 7 3 10 14 – 34
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU – Wise 34 field goal, 8:43.
UL – Martin 1 pass from Cunningham (Turner kick), 5:49
Second Quarter
JMU – Agyei-Obese 9 run (Wise kick), 1:43.
UL – Turner 28 yard field goal, 0:03.
Third Quarter
UL – Turner 35 yard field goal, 8:59.
UL – Evans 71 run (Turner kick), 6:04.
Fourth Quarter
UL – Hudson 44 pass from Cunningham (Turner kick), 12:22.
UL – Huggins-Bruce 11 pass from Cunningham (Turner kick), 6:29.
Individual Statistics
Rushing:
JMU – Agyei-Obese 24-102, Black 2-21, Centeio 5-12, Palmer 5-8. UL – Evans 10-126, Jordan 17-118, Mitchell 2-3, Cunningham 15-0.
Passing:
JMU – Centeio 4-15-0-52. UL – Cunningham 14-20-0-223.
Receiving:
JMU – Black 2-27, Thornton 2-25. UL – Hudson 6-142, Huggins-Bruce 2-25, Ford 2-21, Smith 2-20, Bel 1-14, Martin 1-1.
