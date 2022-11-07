After an offseason spent getting healthy and adding experienced talent, when it came down to the wire in Monday night’s season opener, James Madison was still Kiki Jefferson’s team.
As was often the case a season ago, the Dukes’ came up just a little bit short with an offense that stagnated at times and produced far more turnovers than assists as Maine came into Harrisonburg and topped JMU, 60-58.
Caroline Bornemann came away from a collision near the free throw line unscathed and wide open to receive an inbounds pass with less than two seconds left to score the game winner for the Black Bears.
“I’m disappointed. I wanted to win the game,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I don’t even want to say we played hard enough to win. We didn’t play hard enough to win, but I wanted to win the game.”
Jefferson finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, taking the game over in the fourth quarter. But in total JMU finished with just four assists and 15 turnovers, reminiscent of the issues the plagued the Dukes in 2021-22, the first losing season in O’Regan’s seven as head coach.
Anne Simon finished with 21 points for Maine and Olivia Rockwood added 17. JMU got 10 from newcomer Kseniia Kozlova and eight from TCU transfer Caroline Germond, but most of their offensive contributions came early.
“It feels the same, doesn’t it,” O’Regan said. “I’m sitting in the staff locker room and I thought to myself, this feels the same. It’s a little bit of Kiki time. And she makes baskets, but there wasn’t movement.”
Jefferson scored 14 fourth quarter points, but whenever JMU threatened to go back on top, Maine, the reigning America East regular season champion, was able to come up with a stop.
JMU built a nine-point lead during the first half, but Simon got a bucket with less than a minute to go in the half to make it a 25-24 JMU lead before Jefferson answered with a driving leaner to give the Dukes a three-point advantage at halftime.
The Black Bears immediately tied it to open the second half, and it was a battle from there. JMU rebuilt a bit of cushion multiple times in the third quarter, but Maine kept coming back and eventually took its first lead, 37-36, after a Simon layup with less than three minutes to go in the period.
But Jefferson decided to take over for the Dukes. Five straight points early in the fourth quarter helped JMU go back on top 45-42, but again Maine hung around. After regaining a one-point lead the Bears came out in a half court trap and after some contact near midcourt, Kiki Jefferson lost the ball and Olivia Rockwood picked it up and drained an uncontested 3-pointer.
Suddenly the Dukes faced their largest deficit of the game, down 49-45 midway through the final period. Kozlova sank a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left to tie it 58-58 and it looked like JMU might come up with a stop to force overtime when a 3-pointer from Rockwood missed.
But JMU fouled on the rebound and Maine was able to inbound underneath its own basket. Bornemann came off a screen that sent Jefferson crashing to the ground and made the uncontested layup to win it.
“I just got screened,” Jefferson said. “I shouldn’t have fell. I should have fought through it.”
JMU returns to action Wednesday at Division II Millersville, a late addition to the schedule to serve as a return home for Lancaster, Penn., native Jefferson.
Maine 60, James Madison 58
Maine 10 14 15 21 - 60
JMU 15, 12 11 20 - 58
Maine (1-0) Bornemann 5 0-0 11, Smith 4 1-1 9, Simon 9 1-2 21, Rockwood 6 0-0 17, Hodgson 0 0-1 0, Laurence 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 2-3 60.
James Madison (0-1) Kozlova 3 4-4 10, Germond 4 0-0 8, Hazell 3 0-0 7, Jefferson 8 6-9 23, McDaniel 1 0-0 3, Neff 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 1-2 1, Rowe 1 0-0 2, Toure 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 11-15 58.
3-pointers: Maine 8 (Rockwood 5, Simon 2, Bornemann). James Madison 3 (Hazell, Jefferson, McDaniel).
