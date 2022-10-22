Leading into James Madison’s tilt with Marshall, the Dukes weren’t sure which quarterback would start, graduate student Todd Centeio or redshirt freshman Billy Atkins IV.
Centeio had pulled his oblique muscle on Thursday and JMU head coach Curt Cignetti didn’t know whether or not he’d be able to go against the Thundering Herd. The signal-caller was a game-time decision, but Cignetti opted to hold him out and start Atkins.
“When I went to bed Thursday night, I was thinking he'll be okay, he’ll probably be able to play,” Cignetti said of Centeio. “By Friday morning, I wasn't feeling very good about his prognosis, and also didn't want to put him in a position where he could injure it worse.”
Cignetti said that Centeio’s timetable to return is uncertain currently.
But without the Colorado State transfer, it was Atkins’ show. His first career start, at first looked promising, completing 5-of-11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the opening frame, but it went downhill rather quickly.
The Dukes weren’t able to convert on third down in the contest, finishing 0-for-17, as Marshall handed JMU a 26-12 loss — its second straight defeat in Sun Belt Conference play — on Saturday afternoon inside Bridgeforth Stadium.
The defeat marked the first back-to-back losses since 2015 when the Dukes lost to Richmond and William and Mary in consecutive weeks.
JMU’s offense wasn’t able to move the ball for a majority of the game and part of that was due to injuries. Outside of missing Centeio, the Dukes were without starting right tackle Nick Kidwell, who left the Georgia Southern game early with an ankle injury, and then lost left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt to injury midgame against the Thundering Herd.
But early in the game, JMU’s offense was able to move the ball into scoring range. Atkins targeted wide receiver Terrance Greene Jr. on four of his first six pass attempts, which he completed three of to move the ball 66 yards.
That drive allowed kicker Camden Wise to boot a 35-yard field goal, a career-long, and allowed the Dukes to strike first.
After back-and-forth three-and-outs, JMU’s offense was gifted a short field on an illegal kick from Marshall on a punt attempt. It set up the Dukes on the 17-yard line, allowing Atkins to find tight end Zach Horton for a quick touchdown score.
On the extra point, Marshall blocked the kick and returned it for a safety to get on the board.
Soon after, JMU’s defense got the ball back after cornerback Chauncey Logan logged his first career interception and it led to another Wise field goal, this time from 25 yards and the Dukes took a 10-point lead.
But after that, JMU’s offense couldn’t find a rhythm.
“We made some plays early,but we couldn't get anything going,” Cignetti said. “It was disappointing.”
The Dukes went three-and-out on nine of their final 16 drives and had a turnover on four others during that stretch. JMU’s 12 punts set a program record, surpassing 11, which happened three times before and most recently in 2000.
JMU gained 129 yards in the first quarter and only managed to accumulate 118 in the final three quarters combined.
“Offensively, we made a couple plays early, but I mean, we were abysmal,” Cignetti said. “We couldn’t get anything going, couldn't sustain anything.”
But even though the Dukes’ offense was stale, the defense kept JMU in the ball game. The purple and gold’s defense, led by linebacker Taurus Jones’ 13 tackles, forced four punts before the Thundering Herd put the game out of reach with a late fourth quarter touchdown.
Marshall used a pair of touchdowns from running back Khalan Laborn, a 61-yard score and an 18-yard run.
Laborn finished with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries to become the first running back to eclipse 100 yards against JMU this season.
Jones said the defense’s mindset was to make stops and get the ball back for the offense.
“Gotta get a stop. It was crunch time,” Jones said. “Time was winding down, both teams wasn’t really moving the ball much. And they wanted to run the ball, try to run some clock. So we had to really strike down and really not allow anything.”
Atkins finished the afternoon 13-of-35 for 164 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions. He was also sacked seven times, a season-high for JMU, which was playing with a depleted offensive line late in the game.
Cignetti pointed to the injuries on the offensive line that may have hindered Atkins when he dropped back in the pocket.
“Billy didn’t have all day to throw the ball,” Cignetti said. “Billy got popped a few times. So it all starts to come together. You lose your best offensive lineman, this and that, they all kind of play off one another.”
But when JMU’s offense was struggling, the bright spot seemed to be running back Percy Agyei-Obese.
The redshirt senior broke off several carries, where it looked like at first he was going to be stopped short, but he found a way to make something out of it.
“Just running hard on them,” Agyei-Obese said. “With a team like them, they’ll blitz and they’ll hit the line of scrimmage fast. You got to hit whatever hole you see real quick. … You got to hit the hole, run fast and run hard.”
Agyei-Obese finished with 20 carries for 96 yards.
For Cignetti, the loss to the Thundering Herd is a growing pain of the transition to the FBS.
The Dukes (5-2, 3-2 SBC) started on a five-game tear en route to a No. 25 ranking, but have dropped their last two. JMU is off next weekend before hitting the road for a contest at Louisville.
But even though the injuries and depth issues played a factor in the Dukes’ loss, Cignetti was still positive that his team could right the ship against the Thundering Herd.
“I’m proud of our team and what we’ve accomplished up to this point,” Cignetti said. “The off week will come at a good time. And, you know, we'll regroup and come back. So it was a disappointing night. I felt very confident going into this game that we would be successful.”
Marshall 2 7 10 7 – 26
James Madison 12 0 0 0 – 12
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU – Wise 35 field goal, 7:09.
JMU – Horton 17 pass from Atkins (kick failed, Jackson returned for 2-pt.)
JMU – Wise 25 field goal, 1:07.
Second Quarter
MU – Laborn 61 run (Verhoff kick), 9:54.
Third Quarter:
MU – Gammage 57 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 13:17.
MU – Verhoff 37 field goal, 8:10.
Fourth Quarter
MU – Laborn 18 run (Verhoff kick), 4:07.
Rushing:
MU – Laborn 30-151, Fancher 9-22, Montgomery 2-7, Payne 1-1, Verhoff 1-(-13). JMU – Agyei-Obese 20-96, Palmer 4-10, Atkins 13-(-23).
Passing:
MU – Fancher 15-31-2-159-1. JMU – Atkins 13-35-4-164-1.
Receiving:
MU – Gammage 5-107, Ahmed 2-17, Payne 2-11, Keaton 2-5, Montgomery 1-18, Miller 1-6, Laborn 1-(-2), Harrison 1-(-3). JMU – Thornton 4-47, Greene Jr. 3-66, Horton 3-31, Black 3-20.
