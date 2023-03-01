PENSACOLA, Fla. — Marshall opened up Wednesday’s action in the second round of the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Tournament with a 60-53 victory against Coastal Carolina at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The No. 8 seed Thundering Herd got 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds from guard Abby Beeman, who played 40 minutes, to beat No. 9 Coastal Carolina and advance for a Friday quarterfinal rematch with top-seeded James Madison.
Marshall defeated JMU by 13 points in the regular season finale. Roshala Scott added 16 points for the Herd.
Fifth-seeded Old Dominion also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 66-56 win against No. 12 Georgia State.
Amari Young finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for the Monarchs while Jatyjia Jones had 16 points to lead four ODU players in double figures.
“I thought we did a great job of being disciplined, especially in the moments when we needed it the most,” ODU coach DeLisha Milton-Jones said. “We got key contributions from several players.”
ODU advances to face No. 4 seed Troy Friday following the JMU-Marshall game, which is set to tip off Friday’s action at 12:30 pm.
In the evening session, No. 11 Arkansas State continued its hot streak, knocking off sixth-seeded Georgia Southern 81-76. Izzy Higginbottom had a game-high 28 points on 7-for-17 shooting and a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line to lead the Red Wolves, who have now won five of their past six games and advance to face No. 3 seed Southern Miss on Friday.
Georgia Southern’s Taya Gibson finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the upset.
In the final game of the night, No. 10 seed Appalachian State took out No. 7 Louisiana, 51-38. Emily Carver and Janay Sanders each had 12 points to lead the Mountaineers in the defensive struggle.
App State, which advances to face No. 2 Texas State on Friday, held the Ragin’ Cajuns to just 24 percent shooting from the floor, including 1-for-13 from 3-point range. Louisiana also turned it over 18 times.
