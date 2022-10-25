Sitting out an entire season can be difficult for any player, but James Madison guard Peyton McDaniel is one of those who simply didn’t know what to do with herself last year.
McDaniel, a 6-foot sharpshooter from Birdsboro, Penn., averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds to earn Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year honors for the 2020-21 season, but had a knee injury in the preseason last year. The date of her potential return kept getting pushed back until it made sense to shut her down for the season completely and file for a medical hardship season.
“Peyton is a kid who lives and dies for this,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “You took away basketball from a kid who absolutely loves this and will do this forever her whole life. We had to work on other things. Hobbies. Watch a TV show. That’s OK.”
Without McDaniel, the Dukes often relied on All-CAA forward Kiki Jefferson to go one-on-one and create offense. JMU struggled to shoot 3-pointers more than any other squad in O’Regan’s first six seasons as head coach, hitting just 28.1 percent from behind the arc and it was often a log jam around the paint on offense.
McDaniel has been back to practice and should be ready when the Dukes start the season — their first as members of the Sun Belt Conference — on Nov. 7 at home against Maine.
“I’ve kind of been eased back into practice,” McDaniel said. “But being able to get back into practice at all has brought so much joy and so much excitement. You kind of see it in a different light. Every day I’m just so excited to be out there.”
It just so happened, as McDaniel spent her spring and summer working on getting back to the court, O’Regan brought back former JMU player Lexie Barrier as an assistant coach. A fellow basketball junkie who scored more than 1,200 points for JMU between 2016-20 and played a similar role on those JMU teams as McDaniel does now, Barrier also missed the Dukes entire 2019 postseason run with an injury.
The similarities weren’t lost on O’Regan, who subtly pushed the pair together.
“As Peyton started to come back, I didn’t exactly push her workouts to Lexie, but I did,” O’Regan said. “It was more like they need to build something. I’ve got a relationship with Peyton, but she’s gotta have somebody who has been through this. I think that can really help her. Lex also played through a lot of pain, too, which is something I think Peyton is going to have to do.”
McDaniel said Barrier’s addition to the staff had made a difference for her as she continues to work to get back to her best on the court and deals with life off it.
“I think it’s been super cool,” McDaniel said. “She’s taken over my individuals and I’ve been able to be with her and watch film with her. Even outside of the basketball aspect with my injury, being able to have somebody who relates to what I’m going through and be there with me and talk me through the hard days, that’s really been beneficial to me.”
O’Regan said he expects McDaniel to immediately become one of JMU’s top offensive weapons again, a thought that makes both of them quite happy.
“It’s great to see her out there smiling again,” O’Regan said.
