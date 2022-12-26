This holiday season may or may not have brought you the present you really wanted, but here’s a gift idea for next year all of Virginia’s basketball coaches, players and fans might enjoy.
Bring back the annual Holiday Hoops Classic.
James Madison coach Mark Byington knows fans weren’t wild about the Dukes’ non-conference schedule and the noticeable lack of marquee opponents visiting Harrisonburg. But getting good teams to agree to a series with JMU proved astonishingly difficult.
VCU’s Mike Rhoades had a similar complaint a few weeks ago. Richmond’s Chris Mooney has said the same in recent years and Liberty’s Ritchie McKay brought it up in a radio interview earlier this month.
Longwood fans wonder aloud when the Lancers will ever bring an exciting opponent to their new arena and Norfolk State has criss-crossed the nation collecting paychecks to play Top 25 teams because nobody wants to face the Spartans in Echols Hall.
“It’s harder in the last three years, two years, than ever before,” Rhoades told the Richmond Times-Dispatch when talking about getting big-time games at VCU’s Siegel Center.
This state is loaded with mid-major basketball programs. A dozen of ‘em to be precise. More than a few are pretty darn solid. They almost all struggle with scheduling, yet largely avoid playing each other.
It’s not that the coaches of these teams have anything against playing each other, per se. It’s more that they can’t agree on when or where. Or if money should change hands. Or who should get more home games in a series.
Sometimes consultants get involved, which doesn’t help at all.
Atlantic 10 teams — which in Virginia includes VCU, George Mason and Richmond — received a recommendation not to go on the road to play teams ranked worse than No. 100 in major metrics like NET and KenPom. That makes sense on the surface, but in an era when rosters can turn over year-to-year, it’s hardly practical to base scheduling decisions entirely on a guess how a team might be ranked in a year.
And guess what, the long-time JMU-Georgia Mason and VCU-Old Dominion rivalries didn’t happen this season because the Dukes and Monarchs were down last year. Now would you believe as December winds down JMU is ranked well ahead of both Mason and VCU and ODU isn’t far behind?
Who exactly would be hurt by playing these games?
But it’s not just the consultants preventing it. Rhoades laments that high-major conference programs only want to play VCU in a two-for-one deal that sends the Rams on the road twice in exchange for one home game in Richmond. The VCU coach believes his program is established enough to deserve a home-and-home series.
That’s perfectly reasonable.
But the Sun Belt Conference, which now includes JMU and ODU, also has a strategic plan for increasing its basketball profile. That plan doesn’t include two-for-one deals with other mid-majors. That also makes sense, but the end result is the games many fans in Virginia want to see simply don’t get played.
So let’s take all of that out of the equation and set up a neutral court event with intriguing in-state matchups. It’s not a new idea. The Governor’s Holiday Hoops Classic began in the 1970s and lasted until the early 1990s, played each year in late December. The event in Richmond then had a brief resurgence in 2012 and 2013.
In those days, Virginia and Virginia Tech, along with the top mid-major programs, participated. In 2013, the last time the Hoops Classic happened, Virginia Tech played VCU while JMU faced Hampton in a doubleheader at the old Richmond Coliseum. The year before the field included U.Va., Old Dominion, George Mason and Richmond.
Reviving the Holiday event probably wouldn’t bring the Cavaliers and Hokies back into the mix. The ACC now plays 20 conference games and teams in a league of that caliber often have made-for-TV events to fill the non-conference slate.
But the rest of Virginia’s Division I programs could benefit with opportunities for quality victories on a neutral court, and the prideful negotiating about two-for-ones or payout games would go away.
We even have a hoops-loving Governor's. Glenn Youngkin, his father and his son all played college basketball, which one could only hope might motivate him to get the office behind the event again, though an email to his press secretary on the subject went unanswered.
Perhaps the biggest issue at the moment is the lack of an ideal venue, and for much of its run the Richmond Coliseum was ideal only for its location in the middle of the state capital. There are plans to build a 17,000-seat arena in the Henrico County suburbs, but that won’t be open before 2026.
The Berglund Center in Roanoke, the Norfolk Scope and Hampton Coliseum aren’t exactly state of the art, but might work in the meantime.
One way or another, teams across the state need to get creative with scheduling. Maybe an old idea would do the trick.
