Two weeks after reaching the highest point in program history — if you’re of the school of thought a Top 25 ranking in FBS and all the notoriety that comes with it surpassed FCS national championships, that is — James Madison turned in one of its ugliest performances in recent memory Saturday against Marshall.
The 26-12 loss to the Thundering Herd happened before a Bridgeforth Stadium record crowd of 26,159, but that number doesn’t include the game’s most significant spectator: JMU quarterback Todd Centeio, whose absence on the field led to the Dukes’ lowest scoring output since the first week of the 2014 season.
After flirting with 700 yards of offense last week at Georgia Southern, the Dukes managed just 247 against the Herd. More than half of those came in the first quarter.
Two weeks into this season, the Dukes’ sold out homecoming matchup with Marshall would have been billed as a shootout between old South Florida pals Centeio and Henry Colombi. The veteran quarterbacks took winding paths through their college careers that included two transfers each leading them both to the Sun Belt Conference.
Centio took JMU to a 5-0 start and a brief national ranking in the AP poll. Colombi scored an upset victory at Notre Dame early in the season, but the Herd struggled in the ensuing weeks. Neither played Saturday. Centeio was held out as a last-minute decision after straining his oblique muscle in practice Thursday.
But that's where you must give Marshall coach Charles Huff credit. He chose not to go with a QB who resembles a statue in the pocket against a JMU defense that destroyed quarterbacks in its first five games. Cam Fancher was able to occasionally compensate for a mediocre arm with his legs.
The Dukes stuck with Billy Atkins the entire game, through seven sacks and five turnovers. Atkins doesn't have the dual threat ability of Centeio or even that displayed by true freshman Alonza Barnett. It turns out making a change wasn’t much of an option either.
“It crossed my mind there in the second half, but Alonza really just hasn’t had very many reps at all since the season started,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “I’m sure there’s a couple of things maybe he could have executed, but it wouldn’t have been fair.”
With the men who started the season as backups taking on the starting roles Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium, the focus turned to the hardest-running ball carriers in the Sun Belt. Marshall’s Khalan Laborn carried 30 times for 151 yards, the first running back to top 100 against the Dukes this season.
JMU’s Percy Agyei-Obese rushed 20 times for 96 yards, an impressive effort given the Dukes’ lack of a passing game and depleted offensive line as left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt eventually joined his right-side counterpart Nick Kidwell — who didn’t suit up — on the sideline.
For the most part, the quarterbacks were only able to produce when the standout running backs diverted attention. As the clock wound down late in the third quarter with Marshall leading by a touchdown, the difference in the game was the long 61-yard touchdown run by Laborn.
As turnovers and an opposition special teams score plagued the Dukes for the second consecutive week, JMU was somewhat miraculously still in the game heading to the fourth quarter.
JMU’s defense created turnovers of its own, but the Centeio-less offense was missing multiple dimensions the 24-year-old graduate student brought to the attack. The pressure fell entirely on Agyei-Obese and the defense.
Big picture, most who support JMU would have gladly taken a 5-2 start before the season began. But after such promising showings early in the season, the back-to-back losses are suddenly disappointing. But it’s also worth noting a two-touchdown loss is the program’s worst in six years, and there hasn’t been an offensive slowdown like this since 2014.
The Dukes have the next week off. If Centeio can come back after that, this could still be a most impressive debut season in the Sun Belt. But Cignetti seemed unsure of the long term prognosis and injuries are mounting elsewhere. The bye week could be an opportunity to give Barnett more practice snaps with the first team.
JMU will have to figure something out. Centeio’s ability in the run-pass option scheme and tendency to make something out of nothing may have been even more of a key to the Dukes’ hot start than initially believed.
It sure looked that way on Saturday.
To strain/tear an oblique did a teammate try to twist him into a pretzel? That is painful and even coughing is rough. Sounds like a muti-week absence but at least there is coming a bye week. With available college PT will be very helpful. Best wishes to the QB.
Why such a mystery with the injury. Why do teams hide the facts. Might it be a possible shoulder
separation?
Too much early crowing and poll watching and playoff jabber possibly derailed the focus, but players need to elevate their game when rhythm and personnel get disrupted. Have to keep battling!
