Football has long been about finding the right balance.
Run vs. pass. Zone coverage vs. man. Speed vs. size. And, now, high school recruiting vs. the transfer portal. Going all-in on one and ignoring the other is often perilous. With National Signing Day for high school prospects here, it appears James Madison has parity that could be a winning formula.
Unencumbered by the previous limit of 25 players per recruiting class, recent rule changes allow JMU to bring in as many players as necessary in 2023 to reach the 85 scholarship limit for its second FBS season. The Dukes went with 77 scholarship players during its FBS and Sun Belt Conference debut, which saw them go 8-3 and finish first in the SBC East Division.
Depth was a primary culprit in the three losses — the Dukes starting 22 could match up with the vast majority of teams in the country — and this recruiting cycle seems primed to address that issue with some of the highest-regarded high school prospects JMU has ever landed and transfers filling immediate needs for next fall.
As of Tuesday night, less than 12 hours before Signing Day officially began, the Dukes had verbal commitments from 19 high school players and eight transfers. The paperwork for the prep signees began arriving at JMU’s Plecker Athletic Performance Center early on Wednesday.
JMU beat out Sun Belt peers and the occasional Power 5 program for many of the high school signees, 10 of them were rated three stars by at least one of the major recruiting outlets. Big men such as Darold DeNgohe and Riley Robell, both out of Pennsylvania, seem primed to boost the lines on both sides of the ball in the coming years. Maxwell Moss, Yamir Knight and Ibrahim Barry could be a dynamic receiving corps over the next four years and that just scratches the surface of the Class of 2023.
Everybody gets transfer madness these days. It’s fun and intriguing to track where everyone is going and compare the stats of incoming players who have already shown at least some of what they can do at the college level.
Two incoming Power 5 quarterbacks — Jordan McCloud from Arizona and Brett Griffis from Wake Forest — will compete to replace Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio as the Dukes’ starter.
Wide receivers Phoenix Sproles (North Dakota State), Omarion Dollison (South Florida) and Elijah Surratt (Saint Francis) are proven commodities who join returning pass catcher Reggie Brown in a revamped unit, and that means the freshmen trio can take time to develop, if needed.
And, that, indeed, is the key to this recruiting class. There will always be some transfers that don’t pan out. Remember multiple Power 5 transfers who joined JMU last spring weren’t on the roster by fall.
There will also be incoming freshmen who surprise. Who tabbed Brent Austin, whose only other scholarship offer was from Cal Poly, to immediately jump into the starting lineup at cornerback? Same for Salem product Chauncey Logan?
These days you can’t go just one way or the other, regardless of how tempting it might be to load up on transfers that might take you to the next level at warp speed. Of course, it’s just as important to build depth and culture from the ground up.
Remember 2021 when JMU was still in the Colonial Athletic Association? Former Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson, a very smart guy if the advanced degree and job offers he held before finishing his JMU playing career were any indication, had an interesting observation before playing Towson in the regular season finale that year.
The Tigers defense was loaded with talent, including transfers from Purdue and Penn State among other Power 5 and FBS programs. But Johnson noted Towson was still using basic packages in late November, a byproduct of basically the entire defense arriving on campus that July.
That’s a situation that can be avoided by plugging holes in the portal while developing youngsters behind them.
