It was never really in doubt.
No, seriously. At least if you were in the James Madison locker room Saturday afternoon when the Dukes went to halftime trailing by three touchdowns only to throttle Georgia State in the second half and win 42-40.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti joked about it upon entering his post game press conference.
“We had ‘em all the way,” Cignetti said, shaking his head. “No, we made countless mistakes that led to touchdowns and scores for them in the first half. You know, it’s funny. I’ve been in this situation three or four times now in my head coaching career and it always seems to work out the same way.”
One of those times was earlier this season at Appalachian State when a mistake-filled first half saw the Dukes get down 28-3 only to come back and beat the Mountaineers. Saturday it was 27-7 Georgia State at halftime.
Fans weren’t happy with a scattering of boos heard when the Dukes left the field at intermission, but the JMU players never panicked. Most of the Dukes who have been at James Madison for a while really have no idea what it feels like to get blown out. But they know a lot about what it takes to win, even when the chips are down.
“To come back from those kind of deficits, here’s what you have to have,” Cignetti said. “You have to have your leaders and the guys that play key positions on your football team have to have great character and be good players. But the team in general has to have a really good culture. Those are the things you work on all year long so anxiety and pressure and a defeatist attitude doesn’t set in where it snowballs and gets out of control.”
What helped the JMU Saturday, according to quarterback Todd Centeio, was the fact Dukes knew it was a hole they’d dug themselves. JMU wasn’t overpowered at the line of scrimmage or devastated by blazing speed.
Quite the opposite actually.
Leading up to Saturday, Georgia State was the team that had been impossible to figure out. The Panthers had weeks in which they looked as good as any team in the Sun Belt and others. But performances, such as the September loss to a Charlotte team that failed to win another game before firing its coach midseason, were as bad as anything any program produced this season.
So, just glancing at the scoreboard it might have appeared the best version of the Panthers made the trip to Harrisonburg. It would be more accurate to say JMU left the squad we’d come to know in Norfolk.
It certainly wasn’t the Dukes squad that blew Old Dominion off the field a week earlier. Or the one that raced to a 5-0 record. Or even the JMU that lost three straight. The setbacks against Georgia Southern, Marshall and Louisville were easy to figure out.
Georgia Southern made game-winning plays while JMU just didn’t have the firepower to score against top-notch Marshall and Louisville defenses without a fully healthy Centeio at quarterback.
Against Georgia State, the Dukes just found baffling ways to hand the Panthers points. JMU’s most reliable offensive playmakers, Centeio and running back Percy Agyei-Obese, put the ball on the ground in the first half with Georgia State scooping and scoring both times.
Kris Thornton and Wayne Knight each mishandled kickoffs deep in JMU territory and Georgia State’s three big offensive plays of the first half were all missed assignments by the Dukes’ defense. Two of them went for touchdowns with no one even close to tackling the ball carrier.
It all led to Georgia State taking a 34-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Then the real JMU arrived.
“We knew that was going to happen,” JMU defensive back Devyn Coles, who stripped the ball from Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger in the second half in what was one of the night’s key plays. “In the first half, everything was going their way and we knew in the second half it was going to go our way.”
