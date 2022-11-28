James Madison’s first season in the Football Championship Subdivision and Sun Belt Conference played out like a Hollywood film.
Heroes and villains were established in the first act, as the Dukes bolted out of the gate to a 5-0 start and into the AP Top 25. JMU met with adversity in Act 2: an injury to star quarterback Todd Centeio and a three-game losing streak. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium, the Dukes concluded their third-act triumph by running Coastal Carolina off the field.
JMU can’t go to a bowl game or officially play for a conference title, but the Dukes got their revenge in the end. Closeup on the hugs and joyful tears. Cue the soundtrack crescendo — Queen’s We Are The Champions, of course — as the Dukes are declared Kings of the East with a first-place finish.
Now we transition to the denouement. What happens in the aftermath of such a thrilling climax? Some things will surely change in the next month, but right now it appears JMU could have the pieces in place to write a sequel and shake up the Sun Belt again in 2023.
Here’s a few things for Dukes fans to be on the watch for in the near future:
TRANSFERS IN, TRANSFERS OUT
JMU is in a position unique to its rivals, ending its season on a triumphant note, while also being done with practices and game prep by Thanksgiving weekend. The Dukes would surely love to be getting ready for a shot at the Sun Belt Championship and the program’s first bowl game, but the silver lining is JMU’s staff gets a jump on setting the roster for next year.
That starts with the transfer portal. The transfer window for most players opens on Dec. 5. With JMU’s season over, players looking to depart Harrisonburg could start making their announcements in the coming days. By the time many other FBS teams finish their seasons, JMU staffers should have a firm grasp of where the Dukes need to add immediate depth and experience.
There’s also the matter of players leaving FCS programs and graduate transfers. Those players are already able to contact potential destinations. JMU has landed two — grad transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud, more on him later, and North Dakota State receiver Phoenix Sproles — and can devote an inordinate amount of time recruiting those players over the next few weeks while also selling them on JMU’s 2022 success.
EARLY SIGNING DAY
The early signing period for high school recruits begins Dec. 21, and though the December signing period is now a few years old, its impact on college football’s calendar is something many are still getting used to and it is a major reason coaching changes are happening earlier each year.
The Dukes have 15 high school prospects verbally committed, and getting their signatures on a letter of intent before Christmas doesn’t guarantee any of them will play four or five years at James Madison, but it helps solidify next year’s roster as JMU tries to get up to 85 scholarship players for the first time.
Some of the Dukes recruits could see increased attention from Power 5 programs aiming to flip those commitments before signing day. Committed Irmo, S.C., running back Jarvis Green, for instance, seems to have an open flirtation with Clemson and South Carolina on social media, but attended JMU’s victory on Saturday.
THE QUARTERBACK SITUATION
So, speaking of McCloud and the transfer portal, quarterback is certainly a position where JMU will see a major change. Todd Centeio came to play his final college season with the Dukes after highs and lows at Temple and Colorado State. Centeio shined, has a strong case for Sun Belt Player of the Year and revived hopes of a professional football career in about nine months in Harrisonburg.
McCloud committed to JMU last week and appears to be coach Curt Cignetti’s next QB revival project. McCloud was solid in two seasons at South Florida throwing for 2,770 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 20 games. Injuries slowed him down and limited him to just three games at Arizona before hitting the portal.
Then there are the returning QBs. Billy Atkins was officially No. 2 on the depth chart to Centeio all season. But Atkins struggled when Centeio was hurt, throwing five interceptions in 43 passing attempts this season. By the end of the season true freshman Alonza Barnett III was getting reps with the second team and replaced Centeio at the end of the Coastal Carolina blowout.
Should a current JMU quarterback enter the transfer portal, it’s likely the Dukes would want to add another scholarship signal caller, either another incoming transfer or solid high school recruit.
OTHER POSITIONS
Beyond quarterback, JMU might look to the portal to replenish other position groups. Among them, the Dukes will lose three of their top four wide receivers to graduation and are still very young at cornerback even with true freshmen Chauncey Logan and Brent Austin getting a lot of experience
On the defensive line, Jamare Edwards has played his final college game and it’s unclear if Issac Ukwu will be back. Don't be surprised if a transfer pass rusher, either from an FBS school or a junior college, is a high priority.
COACHING CAROUSEL
Cignetti seems beyond content with his situation at JMU. But success, now at both the FCS and FBS level, will mean his name pops up in the conversation for other head coaching gigs. And, for the moment anyway, he’s not among the highest paid coaches in the Sun Belt.
Do I think Cignetti is leaving JMU? No, but publications including FootballScoop.com have mentioned him as a possible candidate at Cincinnati, UAB and the potential openings at West Virginia and Liberty. Some of those make more sense than others.
JMU assistants will likely also be hot commodities. Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines just produced statistically one of the best defenses in the country.
Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan has also developed quite a resume while quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri is considered a rising star in the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.