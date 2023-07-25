At this point in their careers, it wouldn’t be odd to think Terry Bowden and Butch Jones have nothing left to prove. The preseason Sun Belt poll suggests otherwise.
Bowden’s Louisiana Monroe squad was picked last in the SBC West. Jones’ Arkansas State team was tabbed sixth, only above the Warhawks.
Bowden and Jones have done it all in the college football coaching ranks. They’ve won at every level, including each having some level of success in the SEC. Bowden was 46-12-1 in his first five seasons at Auburn before a 1-5 start in 1998 led to his ouster, an 11-0 record in 1993 all but forgotten by Tigers’ boosters by then.
Jones put together back-to-back nine-win seasons at Tennessee in 2015 and 2016. Both men had success at stops such as Samford and Akron for Bowden and Cincinnati and Central Michigan for Jones before landing in the Sun Belt ahead of the 2021 season. Both have championship resumes, but neither has a winning record in the SBC.
“The difference between 7-5 and 5-7 in this conference is one or two plays,” Bowden said Tuesday at SBC Media Days. “It was the same way when I was in the MAC.”
Bowden’s back-to-back 4-8 records is actually pretty solid considering the Warhawks went 0-10 the year before he arrived and haven’t had a winning season in a decade.
Jones is 5-19 in two seasons at A-State. The Red Wolves went to nine straight bowl games under four different head coaches between 2011 and 2019, but Jones hasn’t matched that success, despite his previous experience at Group of 5 schools leading to five bowl games in six years.
Has the sport passed these two by? If you’re a fan of either ULM or A-State, you sure hope not, because the rest of the Sun Belt West is led by the kind of fresh-faced up-and-comers Bowden and Jones used to be.
Troy and South Alabama, the overwhelming favorites to win the West, are led by Jon Sumrall and Kane Wommack, respectively. Jones was working for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL when Sumrall, who went 12-2 in his first season at Troy, was in elementary school. Bowden won a pair of conference championships at Division II Salem before Wommack was born.
“It’s been 40 years since my first year as a coach in college,” Bowden said. “It’s been a long time. The quality of these coaches, I wonder which ones I’m going to see soon at some SEC school. The sooner the better if you ask me.”
That’s what the old vets are looking up at across the division. Southern Miss’ WIll Hall, Louisiana’s Michael Desormeaux and Texas State’s G.J. Kinne? All born in the 1980s like Sumrall and Wommack, essentially making them babies in the realm of FBS head coaches.
There’s certainly something to be said for the knowledge that comes with experience, and Bowden and Jones certainly have wisdom to share. But is this becoming a young man’s game?
NIL and the transfer portal have changed college sports across the board, and coaches in every Division I sport have talked about the risk of burnout just trying to keep up with off-the-field changes.
In the Sun Belt East, the divide between young and old is less pronounced. There are some like Shawn Clark at Appalachian State and Charles Huff at Marshall who are at similar points in their careers as Sumrall and Wommack.
Others, such as James Madison’s Curt Cignetti and Coastal Carolina’s Tim Beck, have been around the sport for decades, but are getting their first opportunities as head coaches at this level.
The closest comparison to Jones and Bowden in the East is Georgia Southern’s Clay Helton, who previously coached at Southern California. But it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. Helton is younger, 51, and got the Eagles back to a bowl game last season, earning goodwill in Year 1.
Bowden and Jones head to their third seasons feeling some pressure. JMU, Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion weren’t part of the Sun Belt when Bowden and Jones signed on. Sumrall wasn’t yet a head coach.
The Sun Belt is only getting deeper and tougher and these two veteran coaches might face the toughest challenges of their careers.
“Building a program from the ground up in the Sun Belt is probably the most difficult thing to do,” Jones said Tuesday. “If you look at this conference from the top-to-bottom. It’s factually the most difficult Group of 5 conference in America and that makes building a program that much more difficult.”
