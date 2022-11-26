Thursday was all about gratitude, but this Thanksgiving weekend let’s admit it. This stinks.
A lot of people were celebrating Saturday in Harrisonburg, but unless you were in the James Madison locker room, didn’t the last week of the regular season leave you with a bit of an empty feeling? A day of college football is always fun, but this one could have been so much more.
It’s unfortunate the race for the most competitive division in the FBS, the SBC East, ends like this. After James Madison’s 47-7 victory against Coastal Carolina at Bridgeforth Stadium, the Chanticleers are still the East Division champions, despite finishing tied with the Dukes atop the standings and JMU owning the head-to-head with a dominant performance.
As a team in the midst of a transition to FBS, the Dukes aren’t eligible for a bowl game despite winning eight games. The Sun Belt, understandably, doesn’t allow a team that can’t play in the postseason into its championship game. And, in a technicality, whichever squad plays in the title game is named division champ, no matter the circumstances that sent it there.
In a world of self-driving cars, cryptocurrency and the one-time transfer rule, sometimes the laws just haven’t caught up to a changing society.
“Everybody knows we’re champions of the East,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said afterward. “I mean, come on. This was a major statement across the country. It was.”
It’s a shame JMU’s Todd Centeio and Coastal’s Grayson McCall, two of the best quarterbacks the Sun Belt Conference has ever seen, weren’t both healthy the full season. It could have set up an epic showdown the final week of the regular season with the league’s Player of the Year award on the line.
We’ll never know for sure what would have happened if both signal callers had made it through the season unscathed. Potentially, Saturday’s game would have pitted two nationally ranked teams. Presumably, the Chanticleers would have had some answer for JMU’s dominance, but it’s hard to say even the magic of McCall could have made that big of a difference.
That won’t stop fans from bickering about it for years.
And it’s bogus that in the end, Saturday’s game in Harrisonburg doesn’t really matter.
Somehow, four really good teams in the Sun Belt — JMU and Coastal plus West powers Troy and South Alabama — haven’t factored at all into the College Football Playoff rankings and haven’t been given any consideration for the Group of Five spot in the Cotton Bowl.
Coastal came into the weekend with just one loss and no mention in the CFP rankings while three relatively lackluster teams out of the American Athletic Conference — Tulane, Cincinnati and UCF — were represented.
Tulane, at 10-2, was the highest ranked of the bunch at No. 19. One of those two losses came to Sun Belt also-ran Southern Miss.
All that said, the Dukes treated Saturday like a conference championship and bowl game rolled into one. More power to them.
The day ended with an ESPNU audience watching Centio getting a standing ovation as he left the field for the final time, Cignetti taking a Gatorade shower and the Dukes’ flashing “Kings of the East” on the scoreboard. Making an effort to play nice with its new league, JMU carefully left the word “champion” out of its official celebrations.
But for a conference that prides itself on being the deepest outside of the Power 5 leagues, this season is heading toward an anticlimactic finish.
Of course, there is a lot to build on. JMU should be good again next season. Centeio played his last college game, but the Dukes have already landed his replacement, former South Florida and Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud.
Cincinnati and Central Florida are leaving the AAC, meaning next year the top teams in the Sun Belt should get more love from the CFP pollsters.
But that’s months away. For now, the regular season comes to an end leaving most of us simply wanting more.
