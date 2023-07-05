When he announced his commitment on July 1, Marcellus Nash would have been the highest-ranked prospect ever to choose James Madison out of high school.
The three-star pass rusher from Richmond and Life Christian Academy had offers from Penn State, Arizona, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina. And his 0.8625 rating on 247Sports.com is higher than anyone JMU had landed prior to this year, according to the popular recruiting site.
Yes, Nash would have been the Dukes’ most high-profile recruit ever, at least for a little bit, had he only announced his commitment a few hours earlier. Instead Jah Jah Boyd, a four-star athlete and one of the top 300 prospects in the country according to ESPN with a 0.8829 rating on 247Sports beat him to the punch earlier that day.
Boyd enthusiastically chose JMU out of an offer list that includes Virginia Tech, Penn State, Wake Forest, Boston College and more.
Twenty hours into July, it was already arguably the best recruiting month in JMU football history. The closest contender would be the previous 30 days of June when the Dukes reeled in more than a dozen recruits, many of them also shunning offers from Power 5 conference programs, pledging to a program that was playing at the FCS level in 2021.
Is there something intoxicating flowing through the rivers and streams of the Shenandoah Valley? A siren song calling these players to Harrisonburg?
Because it isn’t just the gridiron Dukes luring in their best recruiting classes of all time. Harrisonburg is poised to see the largest collection of talented athletes — across all of JMU’s sports — to ever hit campus.
Football’s jump to FBS might have made this easily explainable, if it wasn’t happening across the board for JMU athletics in various sports with various circumstances.
The Dukes moved up in stature in football, from FCS to FBS and the CAA to the Sun Belt Conference. And they did it in style, going 8-3 in their first FBS season and finishing first in the SBC East Division.
For years, James Madison was attracting FBS-level talent to an FCS school, by means of superior evaluation of overlooked players as well as occasionally snagging a player with FBS offers who wanted to chase championships at JMU.
It’s not necessarily a shock that JMU is now a place where Power 5 talent sees an opportunity for success. It’s a bit of a surprise just how many of those players the Dukes are already landing heading into Year 2 of the FBS transition.
But, again, it’s a campus-wide phenomenon. The Dukes’ men’s basketball team brought in 6-8 guard Quincy Allen, who played one season at Colorado before transferring to JMU. Allen was a four-star recruit and one of the top 80 players in his class coming out of high school, easily the highest rated recruit the program has landed and JMU will surround him with a handful of three-star players.
On the softball diamond, JMU has signed Kirsten Fleet, a pitcher out of Auburn High School who originally committed to Georgia in middle school and ranks among the top 25 players in the class of 2023. She’ll join multiple top 100 players in the rising sophomore class. The JMU lacrosse team will start its 2024 season with multiple four-star freshmen and sophomores and incoming women’s soccer signee Ella Stanley ranks just outside the top 100 according to Top Drawer Soccer.
The Dukes women’s basketball squad, which has long recruited at a high-major level, remains in the mix for what could be the biggest recruiting coup the school has ever seen.
Kiyomi McMiller, a five-star guard who like Allen is from Silver Spring, Md., and is the first high school athlete ever to sign an NIL deal with Jordan Brand, has visited JMU. She lists the Dukes among her Top 20 schools and tells the JMU coaching staff they remain firmly in the mix.
Combined with players returning to JMU teams — Dukes volleyball has two former conference players of the year in Miette Veldman and Sophie Davis and lacrosse attacker Isabella Peterson is one of the two best players in the entire nation — and it’s safe to say James Madison has never claimed so many great athletes at one time.
How exactly this happened is hard to pinpoint. For football, it was the move up to FBS. In men’s hoops, Mark Byington and his staff have managed the transfer portal exceptionally well while also establishing deep ties in talent-rich areas like the Washington DC and Atlanta metros. The lacrosse and softball squads are seeing the payoff from recent deep NCAA playoff runs.
But at a time when in most ways the gap between mid-majors and Power 5 athletic departments is growing wider, JMU is going toe-to-toe with the biggest of the big schools, at least in recruiting wars.
The Dukes have long found ways to do more with less and excelled by developing hidden gems when compared to Power 5 neighbors such as Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
If JMU has now figured out ways to consistently recruit at a high-major level, look out.
