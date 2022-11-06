LOUISVILLE, Ky. — James Madison’s season isn’t spiraling out of control, but it is certainly trending in the wrong direction as a fairy tale start to the Dukes’ FBS era has devolved into something more, well, ordinary.
JMU, a month ago, was undefeated and ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll after winning the first five games mostly in blowout fashion. After Saturday night’s 34-10 loss at Louisville the Dukes are 5-3 with its first three-game losing streak since 2013. JMU’s defense once again showed flashes of brilliance but wore down while the offense couldn’t get much of anything going
The Dukes still have a shot to finish first in the Sun Belt’s Eastern Division, which would be a significant feat in their first FBS season. It’s not even a great stretch if they can ever get the offense back to its early-season explosiveness.
But after spending the past two weeks with anyone even mildly interested in James Madison football (or gambling on James Madison football) obsessing over whether or not quarterback Todd Centeio would play at Louisville, that turned out to be the wrong question.
Could he play well enough to carry his team?
Centeio, some version of him anyway, played the entire game Saturday after missing the Dukes’ previous game two weeks ago with a pulled oblique muscle. But it turned out a diminished version of the Centeio, who rightly played his way onto the watch lists for national quarterback of the year awards in September and October, won’t be enough in November.
Centeio, who came in completing 64 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions completed just 4-of-15 for 52 yards. The guy who made highlights tossing long bombs and finding the only possible place to complete a pass between two defenders early in the year, struggled to get it within a couple yards of his targets on Saturday.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti downplayed the injury and said Centeio was “fine,” but that clearly wasn’t the case. Two hours before the game Centeio ran well in shorts and a t-shirt, something he couldn’t do at the same point before the Marshall loss.
But he threw a few passes before returning to the locker room to put on pads, and Centeio turned to a defensive teammate and pointed at his shoulder. It was a shoulder injury sustained at Appalachian State on Sept. 24 that led to overcompensating on his throws and putting too much strain on the oblique.
JMU had a better game plan Saturday knowing ahead of time the situation it was in and it kept the Dukes in the game for much of the night. It showed in the first half when after two possessions Percy Agyei-Obese was well on his way to his third game in the past four with more than 100 rushing yards.
But with Centeio no more of a threat to beat the Cardinals with his arm than backup Billy Atkins was in a dismal showing last time out against Marshall, all Louisville had to do was sell out against the run.
“They started stacking the box,” Agyei-Obese said. ”They had eight or nine guys in the box. We don’t have blockers for everyone. We have five, maybe six, blockers. It was three free guys every single time and that was affecting the run. It’s hard to run when they have three free guys.”
It’s frustrating to think that with a healthy Centeio the Dukes might still be unbeaten, ranked in the top 20 and the center of a great national debate over whether a transitioning FBS team should not only be able to play in the postseason, but possibly in the Cotton Bowl.
So close, yet so far away.
Still if Centeio can recover JMU should be fine. Old Dominion, the Dukes’ next opponent, may have more injury issues than James Madison and little offensive firepower. It may be a chance to move back in the right direction.
And if JMU can win its final three games it will win the Sun Belt East, whether it can play in the conference championship game or not. That’s nothing to sneeze at and possible with Centeio the Manning and O’Brien Award candidate.
But who knows if he’ll be back this year?
