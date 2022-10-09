Honestly, it can get a little tiresome to hear each week how James Madison went out there and made a statement. Yet, as the Dukes continue to roll through each opponent in their first season competing in the Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference, what else can anyone say?
JMU is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll, released on Sunday afternoon. The Dukes are in the Top 25 for the first time in program history and less than a year since first announcing they had accepted an invitation to the Sun Belt and would move up to FBS.
The Dukes’ first five games of the season have been, with the exception of a rough second quarter at Appalachian State, dominant. This start has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations.
Saturday night in Jonesboro, Ark., JMU did it again, this time with a national television audience tuning in for the first time. The Dukes cruised past Arkansas State, 42-20, on NFL Network. In Harrisonburg, you weren’t getting a seat at the bar at traditional game day hot spots such as O’Neill’s or Macados without showing up well before kickoff.
Sports bars were packed locally and JMU fans were locked in coast to coast and around the world. There were West Coast watch parties in San Diego and Portland, Ore. At least one Dukes fan in Europe stayed up through the night to tune in, sending pictures from Uppsala, Sweden.
And even though JMU was far from perfect — penalties have plagued the Dukes in two road games and place kicking has turned into a major concern after two missed field goals — the record still is. At 5-0, James Madison is one of just 15 undefeated teams left in all of FBS.
“We did a lot of good things in this game,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said afterward. “I thought Arkansas State was a much improved team with some playmakers, especially on offense. We made a lot of mistakes early in the game and kind of took control late in the first half.”
That has been a familiar theme throughout the season. There’s an underlying sense during JMU’s magical start to a new era that the Dukes really haven’t even played their best football yet.
Anyone who questioned if an FCS upstart could have the talent and depth in year one to be anything more than reasonably competitive in the Sun Belt Conference has received a convincing answer.
JMU’s defensive line just keeps losing players, from potential starters retiring from the sport late in the summer to Mikail Kamara and Jamree Kromah not making the trip to Jonesboro due to injury and illness. Early in the game Isaac Ukwu had to head to the sidelines with an apparent injury, only to return and play one of his best games.
Ukwu finished with a pair of sacks and a forced fumble to essentially put the game away. Ukwu’s performance was notable because of the players missing on the D-line and his overcoming the injury. The Dukes defense once again shut down the opposition’s running game, holding the Red Wolves to 20 yards on the ground.
But Ukwu was just part of the overarching theme of JMU’s stars showing out when needed. Percy Agyei-Obsese looked to the nation like a man possessed. The JMU running back who has had tough injury luck himself the past two seasons was dealing out pain to others on Saturday, never more so than late in the game when he ran over two would-be tacklers on the way to a 31-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Todd Centeio threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns with Kris Thornton receiving nine passes for 173 yards. JMU’s core group of leaders simply wasn’t going to let the Dukes lose.
It’s worth noting, winning on the road in the Sun Belt Conference isn’t easy. On Saturday, Georgia Southern never really threatened a previously 1-4 Georgia State team, Appalachian State lost to the Texas State squad JMU blew out in Harrisonburg last week and Coastal Carolina — the other unbeaten in the SBC, struggled to get past Louisiana Monroe.
The Dukes and Chanticleers are the only Sun Belt teams to win cross-division road games this season and JMU made it look fairly easy.
So yes, James Madison made a statement, again. And each time it does so, more and more people are watching.
