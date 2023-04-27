James Madison’s request to effectively skip the second of its two-year transition process in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and become fully eligible for the postseason this fall, was denied during a meeting of the NCAA Division I Council this week.
That decision, which stoked anger in the JMU fanbase after it was first reported by The Athletic late Wednesday night, is…fine, actually.
Oh, the rule is outdated and ineffective. Put in place to force teams moving up — be it Division III to Division II, FCS to FBS or anything in between — to go through a lengthy transition period without postseason eligibility, it needs to change, as soon as possible.
But playing favorites to grant a special waiver to JMU during an era of near constant conference realignment when multiple other schools have made moves up? It’s simply not worth it to the NCAA right now. Not with a new NCAA president, Charlie Baker seeming intent on reigning in some of the loose enforcement of bylaws and easy access to waivers that highlighted the end of his predecessor Mark Emmert’s term.
Did the Dukes do everything right in terms of building a program that was prepared to move up and succeed? Absolutely. Does James Madison deserve some special consideration in this case? To borrow from Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven, deserve’s got nothin’ to do with it.
It’s much easier from an NCAA point of view to field complaints coming out of Harrisonburg for a few months than to try to establish a system of review to decide if Bellarmine in Division I basketball or Emory & Henry in Division II football each deserve similar waivers.
But the JMU situation should be a catalyst for changing the rules.
Some sort of system that functions as gatekeeping between the NCAA’s various divisions and subdivisions is necessary. But the NCAA has it backwards. The vetting process needs to be strict, but it should happen in the years leading up to a school making a jump, not after.
The opportunity for a cash grab — whether it is in the form of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament shares or bowl and playoff money in football — is enticing for a lot of schools. With conference realignment leaving some lower-level leagues scrambling to back fill membership, Division I is severly bloated. FBS is getting there too.
Conference USA has invited a program, Kennesaw State, with an 8,300-seat football stadium, for goodness sake.
But that gets to the point. The current transition rules no longer serve as a deterrent for schools thinking of moving up and the current college sports landscape allows teams that aren’t close to ready to be opportunistic. They may lose, but they’ll make more money.
Of course that’s a scenario that’s not fair to many athletes, most of whom play sports other than football or men’s basketball.
But there is a way to reward athletic departments such as JMU, where the move to FBS was meticulous and a decade in the making, and filter out programs simply not ready to jump.
The transition period should begin five years before a school ever competes at the higher level.
If a school can show over that five year period it has a budget, attendance and staffing that is in line with the conference it intends to join, that could trigger the official NCAA campus visit and review. If the facilities and student-athlete support systems are deemed sufficient, then the school could move up and become an immediate full member of the new division.
JMU would have had no issues meeting that criteria. It’s why the Dukes wanted and expected the waiver. Other programs that are currently in the transition process can’t say the same.
But that’s not the way it’s done. JMU players missed a bowl game they’d earned last year, and might this season too unless there aren’t enough eligible teams to fill all the slots. Merrimack basketball players were in the same spot in March after winning their conference tournament. That's as unfortunate as it is avoidable.
There are plenty of good reasons to discourage teams from jumping divisions. There aren’t any to keep players from playing. Change the system before it happens again.
