There couldn't be a much better situation for a team with high expectations to break in a freshman quarterback, which is what James Madison will do in Saturday's opener versus Bucknell.
Alonza Barnett III will get his first start for the Dukes in a game JMU should win easily behind an offensive line that could hardly be more experienced with an enviable stable of running backs at his disposal.
If Barnett gets the start, which coach Curt Cignetti all but announced on Tuesday, that means he's earned it by beating out transfer Jordan McCloud, who has already shown he can be a competent quarterback at this level.
Barnett, a redshirt freshman who arrived at JMU early, also has two springs under his belt and ascended to the backup role by the end of last season. Cignetti knows quarterbacks, and Barnett didn't come out of nowhere.
But Barnett doesn't have to be a star on Saturday. Not with the way the Dukes should be able to run the ball this weekend and beyond.
Let's just take a look at the depth chart. JMU has two running backs who have previously rushed for at least 900 yards in a season, Latrelle Palmer and Ty Son Lawton, and neither is listed as the starter. That’s not much of a surprise, as Kaelon Black emerged as a strong threat with the ball last season.
Solomon Vanhorse was listed as the co-second stringer with Palmer on the Dukes’ initial depth chart, and he is probably the team’s best receiver out of the backfield. Lawton, the Stony Brook transfer who rushed for 1,088 yards in 2021, was arguably JMU’s best back in the spring but battled some nagging injuries in fall camp. He wasn’t listed on the initial two-deep.
Others, including junior Sammy Malignaggi and sophomore Wayne Knight, are good enough Cignetti and Co. tried to find ways to get them on the field at times last season despite all the talent ahead of them.
“Anybody in the running back room could start out there,” Palmer said this week. “The majority of the time there’s only one running back out there and that makes you go even harder. We’re all brothers in there and trying to get each other better.”
Behind an offensive line that returns all five starters from last season’s team that finished atop the Sun Belt East standings, the Dukes can and will run the ball up and down the field. If Barnett turns out to be the fourth straight quarterback on which Cignetti and his staff have worked magic, that could simply be a bonus.
There’s always pressure on a quarterback. It goes with the territory. But Saturday is as close to a pressure-free debut as an FBS signal-caller is ever going to face.
Last season, everyone was eager to see what the Dukes would do with Todd Centeio, a castoff from Colorado who had been decent but not spectacular there and at Temple before transferring to JMU. Centeio went on to become the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.
He followed Cole Johnson, a former walk-on, and Ben DiNucci, who had struggled the year before Cignetti took the JMU job. Both, like Centeio, were dominant QBs under the JMU headman.
Most expected last spring, when Arizona transfer McCloud came in with a similar resume to Centeio, he would become the next JMU quarterback reclamation story. Instead, Barnett has an opportunity to become a homegrown four-year starter.
The beauty of it is he’s not getting thrown to the wolves in his first start the way Billy Atkins did last season. Atkins found out just hours before kickoff against Marshall last season that Centeio couldn’t go, and his first significant action was against one of the best defenses in the country.
Atkins struggled, JMU lost, and his confidence seemed shaken the rest of the year. It was a tough spot all around.
Barnett, however, is being put in a position to thrive. It’s a spot he’s more than earned.
