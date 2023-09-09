CHARLOTTESVILLE — Though they like to call it Mr. Jefferson’s University around these parts, it’s a lesser known historical fact that James Madison partnered with his pal Thomas Jefferson to create the University of Virginia. The two were the founding fathers most dedicated to establishing a system of education in the young nation. Madison assumed the position of university rector after TJ’s death in 1826 and was often seen strolling The Grounds until his own passing 10 years later.
Saturday, purple clad Jims and Dolley’s returned to Charlottesville by the thousands as Madison, James Madison, staked a claim for a younger university named after the fourth president and the Dukes of JMU seized ownership of dear old U.Va.
JMU scored in the final minute to beat Virginia, 36-35. After a lengthy weather delay, there were as many Dukes fans in the stands as Wahoos. And their team gave them reason to celebrate. As the remaining Virginia fans from the crowd of more than 56,000 filed out, some JMU faithful stormed the field. Others hung over the stadium rails to greet their team on the way to the locker room. They all sang “Start Wearing Purple” with all their hearts.
In many ways, the neighboring universities have over the decades taken on the identities of the former U.S. president most associated with them. Jefferson was always proud, and perhaps a bit pompous at times, but his pride was well earned in achievements such as penning the Declaration of Independence. Jefferson was a tall, striking figure whose revolutionary glory was known around the globe in his time.
U.Va. is consistently recognized among the world’s top universities and, as the Commonwealth’s flagship school, its long association with the ACC has lifted its athletic program to celebrated heights.
Madison was a small man, about nine inches shorter than his friend and fellow president, and often overlooked. Jefferson was famous from 1776 on after writing the Declaration of Independence, though he had plenty of help perfecting that document.
Appreciation for Madison as the Father of the Constitution has grown with time. Historians long after Madison’s death began to show more esteem for his contributions as a founder of the nation, but he was long considered a secondary figure to the likes of fellow Virginians Jefferson and George Washington.
His namesake university has experienced a similar surge in respect. The Dukes, now in their second season in the Sun Belt Conference, have performed like an ACC program across its athletic department.
In terms of head-to-head matchups and national success, JMU has over the past few years more than held its own with the Cavaliers in men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, lacrosse, softball and more. All that despite Virginia, as an ACC member, bringing in nearly $40 million a year from its conference while the Dukes can hope to maybe earn a tenth of that once its transition to the FBS and the Sun Belt is complete.
But Saturday was the first meeting between the James Madison and Virginia’s football programs since 1983, and though both schools certainly place great value and pride and every varsity sport, football is the only one that can bring more than 50,000 to a single venue and it’s the one that drive revenue and decision making in both Harrisonburg and Charlottesville.
That, in and of itself, makes Saturday’s game one of the biggest in JMU history. Bigger even than beating the Cavs’ men’s basketball team — the pride of joy of Mr. Jefferson’s University — two years ago, or topping U.Va. on the way to a lacrosse national title in 2018.
One football victory, piled on top of all the other achievements, means any discussion of the state’s major universities should include JMU right along with Virginia and Virginia Tech.
It also means this is a game that should continue to be played. The Cavs call the shots in that regard, a perk that comes along with 70 years in the ACC.
But given the proximity, overlapping history and overall competitiveness, this is a series that calls for an annual rivalry trophy more than it deserves to sit on the shelf for another four decades.
