James Madison didn’t want to head into a game four decades in the making with a quarterback controversy, but here the Dukes are.
Redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett won the starting job in the preseason, separating himself from Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud by a significant margin according to JMU coach Curt Cignetti earlier in the week. But Barnett’s first career start didn’t go as planned.
The North Carolina native’s first couple of passes were off target. On the next he bought himself time escaping the pocket, but lofted an interception instead of throwing it away. Later, deep in Bucknell territory, Barnett overthrew two open targets in the end zone.
The Dukes’ offense was out of sync from the beginning with its stable of capable running backs the saving grace. By halftime, Cignetti had all but abandoned the passing game with Barnett taking snaps. By the middle of the third quarter he’d moved on from Barnett altogether, turning to McCloud, who completed his first attempt for 15 yards and led JMU on a scoring drive.
JMU was expected to roll, and the Dukes were never really in danger of losing. But the idea of rolling into Charlottesville next weekend when the Dukes take on the neighboring Virginia Cavaliers for the first time since 1983 with all the confidence and momentum might have gone by the wayside.
McCloud was better Saturday. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in less than a half, and made solid decisions to hang on to the ball in lieu of forcing it into traffic. His 57-yard bomb to Reggie Brown in the fourth quarter was a pretty one, exactly the kind of throw Barnett showed more of an ability to make during preseason practices.
But McCloud also displayed a tendency to lock onto a favorite target and stare him down until the option of throwing his way was exhausted.
The next week of practice was supposed to be all about preparing a game plan for the Cavaliers with a real opportunity to take down JMU’s closest Power 5 conference foe. The Dukes could solidify a claim on being the best college football program in the state.
But they also enter the week with what appears to be an on-going quarterback competition after that bit of business appeared settled weeks ago.
It’s been an odd ride for the JMU quarterbacks to this point. Unlike last season when Todd Centeio was the clear cut No. 1 option from spring ball on, it was a true competition when McCloud arrived and the transfer had an edge in experience.
A Florida native like Centeio, McCloud started two seasons at South Florida and put up solid numbers as a true freshman. He transferred to Arizona and won the job there before suffering a season-ending injury. That experience, which in many ways mirrored the path of Sun Belt Offense Player of the Year Centeio, seemed to give McCloud an edge before spring practice began.
But Barnett was neck-and-neck in the competition in the spring and pulled away in the summer. Reporters don’t get to see much, if any, scrimmaging or significant offensive vs. defensive action in practices at JMU. But in passing drills Barnett had a clear edge, particularly in his ability to deliver the deep ball.
But again, McCloud was the one who made those types of plays in the game.
What does it mean? Of JMU’s four scholarship quarterbacks, the Dukes seem to have two who are young, but smart and excellent practice players: Barnett and Wake Forest transfer Brett Griffis. They also appear to have another pair, McCloud and redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins, who have superb talent but fail to deliver in practice everyday.
Is McCloud, who threw for more than 3,200 yards in his career coming into the season, just a gamer? Perhaps, but is that something a demanding coaching staff can deal with day-to-day?
Will Barnett get another chance? When Atkins produced a similar performance in his lone start last season, he didn’t get many more opportunities before falling to fourth on the depth chart this year.
There are a lot of questions surrounding a position where JMU has excelled ever since Cignetti took over five years ago. Questions the Dukes didn’t expect to have heading over to play a U.Va. team that was blown out by Tennessee in the opener and may have lost its own starting quarterback to injury Saturday.
The Dukes might still be the favorite in Charlottesville next Saturday, but the overwhelming sense of confidence that had been simmering in Harrisonburg may have cooled a bit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.