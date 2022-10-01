A perfect start to the Sun Belt era at James Madison hasn’t been absolute perfection.
Even with some mistakes on offense, the Dukes finished off a 40-13 victory against Texas State Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes defense has been incredible — the Bobcats touchdowns came after this game was in hand — but JMU still wants to see better play on offense.
“Offensively we made some really nice plays, but we left some out there, for sure,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “We dropped a long one and turned it over a few times, but also made some plays. It’s a good win. We did to the opponent what we needed to do.”
On the one hand, JMU is riding high with a perfect record and victories in its first two Sun Belt games, garnering national acclaim. On the other, after absolutely dominating the competition in the first two weeks of the season, the Dukes really haven’t played that well the past two times out.
It’s all relative, of course. Even moving up a level this is the standard that’s been set in Harrisonburg and it speaks to the depth and talent JMU has accumulated that even as mistakes piled up, it came away with two Sun Belt Conference victories. But the Dukes haven’t been particularly sharp in the first half of either game.
Cignetti said his team committed 10 or 11 “critical errors” on its first 20 offensive plays a week ago at Appalachian State. Those were defined as penalties, blown assignments and turnovers that eliminated any chance of the play going off as drawn up.
The Dukes settled down and dominated the lines of scrimmage starting late in the second quarter to erase a 28-3 deficit and beat the Mountaineers on the road.
The remnants of Hurricane Ian that reached the Shenandoah Valley over the weekend might have factored into it, but JMU wasn’t at its best Saturday against Texas State. Even as JMU built a 26-0 lead, the Dukes’ mistakes prevented them from putting the game away much earlier.
JMU lost a pair of fumbles, failed to score when it had the ball on the Texas State one and saw wide receiver Devin Ravenel fail to make a catch when he likely could have sprinted to the endzone. Todd Centeio threw his first interception of the season and had a couple more throws that were in danger of being picked.
“I know the offensive staff won’t be happy with their general execution,” Cignetti said. “But I do think Texas State had a decent defense. There were tough conditions for both offenses, but never happy about turning the ball over.”
It’s not that JMU has been bad, per se. Far from it actually, as the 4-0 record attests.
It’s just that the Dukes could have been so much better. That’s simultaneously a bit frustrating for the James Madison staff and scary for the rest of the Sun Belt.
Because in the moments when the Dukes have been clicking, they look insanely tough to beat.
And this team is young. The entire offensive line could be back next season. Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker, who have three interceptions between them in the past two weeks, are sophomores who are playing as well as any linebacking pair in the country. The Dukes had at least one true freshman — Chauncey Logan Jr. or Brent Austin — on the field at cornerback all day.
But one of the key differences in JMU’s move from FCS to FBS is that the Dukes are no longer on a slow build toward a playoff run in December. In the FBS transition year with the Dukes ineligible for a bowl, the regular season is the prize. The Dukes can be major disruptors in the Sun Belt Conference and finishing atop the SBC East is a real possibility, but the mistakes they’ve consistently made will haunt them eventually if they continue.
The good news if you’re a JMU fan is Cignetti’s teams tend to sharpen up and add dimensions to the attack as the season goes on. The youngsters getting serious playing time should only continue to get better.
But as the Dukes get ready for a pair of their longer road trips on the season at Arkansas State and at Georgia Southern, cleaning up their act sooner than later might be necessary. If it doesn, there’s no reason JMU can’t come home still unbeaten for a homecoming clash with Marshall on Oct. 22.
