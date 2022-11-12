NORFOLK — Be honest, if you were a fan of James Madison and told by a physic or prognosticator over summer that nine games into your program’s first FBS and Sun Belt Conference season the Dukes would be 6-3 with victories at Appalachian State and Old Dominion, you’d have said “sign me up.”
That those victories included an unforgettable comeback against the Mountaineers and a blowout of the Monarchs — oh, and JMU was briefly ranked in the AP Top 25 — only makes the debut season sweeter.
Nearly everyone associated with JMU football, from fans to players and coaches, had to reintroduce themselves to what a typical season feels like for most of the rest of the sport. It comes with ups and downs. But after years of FCS seasons almost always either building up to an epic playoff clash with North Dakota State or feeling like a failure if it didn’t, a regular season with a five-game winning streak followed by three straight losses was a foreign concept.
As it turned out, Saturday at ODU turned into a throwback all the way to the glory days of early October. After injury concerns the past few weeks, Todd Centeio looked like an all-conference quarterback again, putting up 304 passing yards while completing 18 of his 21 throws.
For all the teeth gnashing and play call bashing during a three-game losing streak, if JMU can beat Georgia State and Coastal Carolina at home to close out the season, the Dukes will finish on top of the Sun Belt East standings.
JMU can’t play in the Sun Belt championship game or go to a bowl during the first year of the FBS transition. But the debut season can already be labeled a success. If the Dukes win the next two mark it down as a massive accomplishment that puts the rest of the Sun Belt on notice as JMU works to improve its depth in the offseason.
“We really went back to what we’d been doing in those first five wins,” JMU receiver Kris Thornton said. “It feels great to win. We ain’t won in three weeks so it’s great to get back into the win column.”
Saturday's game had some shaky and downright scary moments. The Dukes benefited from a questionable replay review when it looked like ODU converted a fourth-down deep in JMU territory. That killed the Monarchs’ momentum when it threatened to make it a one-score game in the second quarter.
Then Centeio limped off the field late in the second quarter and went to the locker room early before making a triumphant return.
But on the whole, JMU had plenty to celebrate as Old Dominion fans cleared out in the fourth quarter and the thousands of Dukes’ supporters in attendance claimed a new “Bridgeforth East” after they made a habit of taking over Richmond’s Robin Stadium for years as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.
For a coach who demands the routine and attention to detail hardly waiver week to week, regardless of opponent, Cignetti can’t really hide it when a victory means more to him or a loss hits a little harder.
That was obvious at App State in September. Saturday Cignetti was a little more matter of fact about the Dukes’ victory, but acknowledged this was a huge one for the fans.
“We’re just glad to get back on track,” Cignetti said. “We felt good about this game coming in, that we matched up well. I saw where (JMU fans) were sitting and I’m sure they were loud. I’m sure they had a great trip and they’ll have a great trip home.”
His team will too, traveling back to Harrisonburg with a victory in hand for the first time in more than a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.