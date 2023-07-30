In recent years, the Sun Belt has gotten better at playing ball, both on and off the field. And it couldn’t have come at a better time for the conference as another era of college sports upheaval is upon us.
The improvement on the gridiron is apparent. The league that was once mocked as the bottom of the FBS barrel sent a record seven teams to bowl games last season and has had multiple programs, including newcomer James Madison, crack the AP Top 25.
But, quietly, the Sun Belt has excelled at games played inside boardrooms with television executives quarterbacking. Not coincidentally, SBC commissioner Keith Gill was the only Group of Five conference head to boast about his league’s total viewership from last season at this month’s media days. According to Gill, 35 million people watched Sun Belt football in 2022, doubling the previous season and continuing a series of exponential increases the past three years.
Perhaps most interesting, by announcing the 35 million total, Gill tipped his hand that the league averages more than 100,000 viewers per game on the streaming ESPN+ platform. That’s an incredible number given where both the Sun Belt and streaming sports were a handful of years ago.
It’s also a sign of a fruitful partnership with ESPN, which owns exclusive rights to Sun Belt sports, as another round of realignment began last week with Colorado deciding to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12.
There’s an uncomfortable truth when it comes to both realignment and sports on TV. Linear is where the money is, for now, but streaming is the future. Networks such as ESPN must figure out how to navigate that future without throwing away current profits.
ESPN desperately needed partners willing to help build its ESPN+ platform, and it was particular in choosing which leagues to push online. Leagues that had fanbases smaller than some peers, but perhaps more dedicated. Teams that perhaps weren’t going to make a random viewer stop and watch while flipping through channels, but whose fans would seek their games out no matter the platform.
The Sun Belt’s streaming numbers, which are better than many linear TV games on channels such as ESPNU, Fox Sports 1 and Big Ten Network, indicate that’s exactly what the conference has provided ESPN.
Gill’s conference isn’t alone. The Big 12 and NHL were also, in some ways, guinea pigs in this grand experiment. And don’t think the Worldwide Leader in Sports isn’t appreciative. Just look at how conference realignment is playing out.
While nobody at ESPN will ever admit the Big 12 was a favored partner over the Pac-12, actions speak plenty loud. ESPN, with Fox following along, allowed the Big 12 to renegotiate the conference’s media rights deal before it was up, jumping the Pac-12 in line.
The Pac-12 is still waiting for an offer that comes close to matching what the Big 12 received and in the meantime Colorado jumped ship to the Big 12. Others could follow.
Is it a coincidence this happened after the Big 12 played ball with ESPN and offered up its content largely to ESPN+, but the Pac-12 rebuffed ESPN, tried to strike out on its own to create a TV network and ultimately failed? It’s hard to say definitively, but are there any coincidences when it comes to conference realignment?
An ESPN executive, who demanded anonymity to even discuss the most basic aspects of these media deals, confirmed the network is quite happy with how its relationship with the Sun Belt is developing.
Presently the American Athletic Conference pulls in more money and lands more games on linear TV than the Sun Belt, but that league lost three of its most prominent brands to the Big 12 and could see more bail soon if the Pac-12 loses more teams and has to find replacements.
Based on games with complete ratings data, both the AAC and Sun Belt averaged about 700,000 viewers on linear TV, comparable or better than leagues such as the NHL, MLS and WNBA.
It’s hard to say what will happen in the coming months of realignment and how much it trickles down to the Group of Five conferences. But it’s a pretty safe bet that if ESPN pulls any strings, it won’t do so to weaken the Sun Belt. Not when it’s doing its job of delivering ESPN+ subscribers.
Because streaming sports is, afterall, where all this is heading.
