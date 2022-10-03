James Madison’s lack of eligibility for postseason play — the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game and bowl season are off limits to the Dukes this year — became a pressing issue quicker than could have been expected.
But as one of the highest ranked teams in a non-autonomy conference, it is bound to be a hot topic as long as JMU keeps winning.
For most fans the NCAA rules that create a transition period for schools moving up a division seem counterintuitive and JMU coach Curt Cignetti called it “antiquated” Monday during the Sun Belt teleconference. Shouldn’t a team moving up be at somewhat of a competitive disadvantage? If it is good enough to qualify for the postseason in its first couple of years, why not reward the team in question?
At first glance it can look like another case of the NCAA creating a policy because it’s in love with the size of its own rule book. But there’s actually a reasonable thought behind this one, at least in theory if not in practice.
The powers that be want schools making the decision to move up to be prepared and all-in for the long haul. Moving from FCS to FBS or Division II to Division I is a huge, costly decision that shouldn’t be made on a whim or for superficial reasons. The NCAA wants programs that make the move to be, well, like JMU.
The Dukes are in the first year of what is normally a two-year transition from FCS to FBS. Usually during that first year, teams moving up play a mixed schedule split roughly evenly between FCS and FBS opponents, and are ineligible for postseason play at either level (moving from Division II to DIvision I requires a four-year transition that keeps programs out of the NCAA basketball tournament, which is where the potential for a big payday is for most schools).
But JMU is a unique case. The Dukes were ushered into the Sun Belt Conference at warp speed and are playing 11 games this season, 10 against FBS opponents, with a full SBC schedule. James Madison was also remarkably close to meeting the FBS limit of 85 scholarships (compared to 63 in FCS) in its first season, thanks in part to loosened restrictions during COVID-19.
The Dukes plan to finalize an application this winter for a waiver that fast tracks the transition period and essentially counts this as Year 2.
That JMU is off to such a hot start only further proves the Dukes were right to make the move, one they had an opportunity to make circa 2013, but turned down to spend time building up the budget and facilities to further prepare for initial success.
It would be unfortunate if JMU continues to rack up victories and can’t celebrate with a trip to a bowl game. It will be a topic of national conversation if the Dukes remain on top of the Sun Belt East standings, but the second-place team advances to the conference title game.
Right now, among teams from non-autonomous conferences chasing an automatic invitation to a New Year's Six bowl game, only Cincinnati ranks ahead of JMU in the AP and coaches’ polls. A fully eligible Dukes team might be in the mix to spend its holiday season at the Cotton Bowl.
But JMU knew this was the deal and was thinking long term both when it turned down the Sun Belt almost a decade ago and when it accepted the invitation last fall. That’s exactly the kind of responsibility the NCAA meant to encourage with the transition rules.
Still, if the Dukes’ fast start begins to look like a potential Cinderella run that in different circumstances might have meant crashing the party, don’t be surprised if James Madison and the Sun Belt decide to appeal for some kind of exception. That’s not a decision that will come unless the Dukes get to at least 7-0, but it’s already on the minds of people who matter.
It’s hard to say if one would ever be granted, and again, this policy is actually well intentioned.
But, at this point, the best argument against the rule is that it’s not working. JMU made the jump the right way, but other schools are making much riskier, more short-sighted moves.
Conference USA, in desperation mode after losing its most appealing schools to the Sun Belt and American Athletic Conference, extended invitations to FCS programs Sam Houston and Jacksonville State.
Both schools accepted, and are preparing to join C-USA next season. The Bearkats and Gamecocks jumped on the opportunity when it came about, but neither resembles a successful FBS program in terms of fan support and facilities. JMU players had to use an outdoor tent as a locker room when they visited Sam Houston a couple of seasons ago. Each has a budget that’s a fraction of the nearly $60 million a year the Dukes spent on athletics even before making the move.
Even Sam Houston coach KC Keeler expressed doubts the program was ready when the initial C-USA offer came, but perhaps if it doesn’t work out, Sam Houston and Jacksonville State could move back down. That, though, exactly the kind of bouncing around the transition rule is designed to prevent.
But the bright lights of the big stage are too tempting and it looks like the C-USA duo might not be alone.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders hinted recently he’d like to see his program make the move. The Tigers success since hiring the Pro Football Hall of Famer, signing five-star recruits and winning a lot of games, is impressive.
But Jackson State, in its current form, would be financially the poorest FBS program by a wide margin. And what happens when Sanders inevitably moves on to a big-time program?
It’s not just a football issue. According to recent reports, Le Moyne College in Upstate New York plans to move from Division II to D-I. The Dolphins used to compete in Division I in some sports but not others before the NCAA outlawed that practice for all but a few programs that are grandfathered in.
No doubt seeing a small northeastern school such as St. Peter’s make a run in the NCAA Tournament, taking in all the money and exposure that goes with it, was appealing to Le Moyne. But Le Moyne’s school profile and athletic budget is more reminiscent of Hartford, which is moving from D-I to D-III, than Bryant, which has made a reasonably successful transition to Division I.
Taking it all into account, might the NCAA give JMU a break should the victories continue? It’s anybody’s guess. But the overarching trend with most NCAA decisions of late is athlete friendly and a wide-angle view of the issue can only help the Dukes’ case.
The “ban” was well-known long before the season began so it is what it is: a petty regulation that these schools use to “protect their interests” from the newcomers. Similar to the CAA’s childish edicts when schools leave a conference. Crazy but known.
