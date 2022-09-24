BOONE, N.C. — Even at an altitude 3,333 feet above sea level, it’s hard to see Saturday’s gigantic, improbable comeback to beat Appalachian State 32-28 as the mountaintop for James Madison.
If the Dukes can do this, there’s not a game left on the schedule they can’t win.
The atmosphere at Kidd Brewer Stadium, where even the urinals are black and gold and stamped with a block A, was wild. The Dukes played far from their best and still came away with a road victory against the program that has owned the Sun Belt’s East division and already has a Top-10 victory on its resume this season.
For much of the afternoon it looked like the Dukes visited The Rock only to get rolled. By the evening, it was time to wonder if this JMU team is already one of the 25 best in FBS. Comparing scores is far from a precise science, but looking at games elsewhere around the country — including Middle Tennessee State’s 45-31 victory at Miami — one can’t help but think the Sun Belt and JMU are very much for real.
Just a reminder, JMU utterly dominated Middle Tennessee in every facet of the game in the season opener. The Blue Raiders won their next three including the victory over the No. 25 Hurricanes. Appalachian State was on the verge of a national ranking heading into Saturday’s game and certainly looked like a Top 25 squad in the first half.
App State quarterback Chase Brice was on fire in the first half, leading the Mountaineers to 28 second quarter points. JMU made plenty of mistakes. A fumble, a missed field goal and multiple penalties made it look like it was going to be a blowout loss for the Dukes.
“Was it looking good at 28-3,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said. “No, it wasn’t looking good. We had opportunities on offense, but we just kind of screwed it up. Sometimes you have that lead and there’s a lot of game left and you lose that edge and things start to snowball on you.”
It wasn’t necessarily a purple avalanche coming down on App State, but the momentum slowly turned toward the Dukes. Todd Centeio hit Kaelon Black for a 23-yard touchdown late in the first half, and even though the missed chip shot field goal cost JMU another score, things looked less bleak heading to the locker room.
Defensively, the Dukes started getting their licks on Brice and wound up sacking the star QB four times. By the time Jailin Walker came up with a pick deep in App State territory the JMU fans who made the trip were making all the noise in a sold-out stadium still packed with 33,248 people.
“We knew at halftime the only reason they were getting big plays was because we were making mistakes on our end,” Walker said. “Even though they are a good football team, we knew that if we did our job it would be a good run.”
JMU won’t be ranked in the next AP poll, but just three games into its FBS existence, the Dukes should get votes.
In their first year of the transition from FCS to FBS, the Dukes can’t advance to the Sun Belt Championship Game or a bowl, though at this point finishing on top of the Sun Belt standings looks like a possibility. That alone would make a Top 25 ranking and all the exposure and acclaim that comes with it huge for JMU.
Anybody who was paying attention knew James Madison had outgrown the FCS and the Colonial Athletic Association, and was ready to move up. What many weren’t sure of was if the Dukes could win games this big this fast.
There are a lot of games left to play and teams have started fast and fallen off before, but right now there’s no reason for anyone associated with JMU to refrain from thinking big.
