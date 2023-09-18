James Madison is 3-0.
In back-to-back weeks, the Dukes have beaten a Power Five conference opponent and the Sun Belt champs on the road. That alone would have been wild to think about just two years ago.
Even as an FCS juggernaut, the move to FBS was supposed to be more complex than this.
But just how good is JMU right now? And how good could the Dukes be down the line?
Those answers aren't clear at this point. An undefeated record at any point in the season means a team has done the job, which must be appreciated.
Will Troy, the preseason favorite to repeat as conference champs, be able to replicate last season's success? Can Virginia be any good at all? Are the Dukes' victories as impressive as the labels we can put on them, or did JMU simply manage to sneak by struggling teams?
I, for one, wouldn't count Troy out after losing at Kansas State and then falling 16-14 to JMU on Saturday. The Trojans also dropped a heartbreaker to a Sun Belt East team coming off a Power Five victory last season during Week 3, then didn't lose again.
That may look like an outstanding victory by the end of the season. Virginia is 0-3, but freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea looks like he could carry a team to some ACC wins if he controls his interceptions.
JMU has as good or better a resume as it did at this point a year ago when the Dukes were making their FBS debut.
But the eye test hasn't been as kind to this team.
There's been busted coverages, and opponents are throwing for more than 285 yards per game.
There were red zone issues Saturday and occasional objectionable play calls each game.
Alonza Barnett was the starting quarterback coming out of camp but struggled against Bucknell before being replaced by Jordan McCloud. McCloud has been fine, but there's the ever-present question of why he didn't win the job to begin with.
Yet, perhaps that's not fair.
Todd Centeio, like McCloud, came to JMU as a transfer with a ton of experience. From the beginning, Centeio looked like the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. When voters were convinced early in the season that the Dukes had a Top-25 team, Centeio was primarily the reason.
There are reasons to think this squad isn't as good as last year's, at least at this point in the season.
There are many reasons to think this JMU team still needs to click.
It's reasonable to think that's not just OK but a good thing.
If JMU can win these games without playing what Curt Cignetti calls the Dukes' 'A' game, then maybe the ceiling for James Madison is even higher than a year ago.
Because JMU has yet to play particularly well.
Cignetti said the victory at Virginia was a "C-plus" effort. Execution hasn't met the typical JMU standard in the three games.
The win at Troy was a dogfight that JMU can be proud of, especially with the performance of the front of the defense, but settling for field goals deep in the opponent's territory might cost the Dukes in another contest.
If precision and focus get better, however, look out.
But it needs to come together fast.
JMU is halfway through the most brutal six-game stretch of schedule the program has ever faced.
If the Dukes come through unscathed, there will be no denying the accomplishment, eye test or not.
