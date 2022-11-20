CHAPEL HILL, N.C. —- Facing the top-ranked team in the nation inside one of the sport’s most famous venues, a team such as James Madison can’t afford missed opportunities. Sunday at No. 1 North Carolina the Dukes missed dozens of them.
JMU (4-1) found itself within striking distance in the back half of the second period despite a dismal start to the game, before North Carolina pulled away again for an 80-64 victory.
Takal Molson had 19 points and six rebounds for JMU, but Armando Bacot was too much for the Dukes to handle inside. The preseason ACC Player of the Year finished with 19 points and 23 rebounds while RJ Davis added 21 for the Tar Heels (4-0).
“We got pretty good shots from most of the guys,” Molson said. “Some were rolling in and out, some didn’t go in. Sometimes it’s like that. But we’ve got to come together and find ways to do other things to get us going.”
Mezie Offurum finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for JMU while Leaky Black had 12 rebounds for UNC. East Rockingham product Tyler Nickel played two minutes in the first half for the Tar Heels in his fourth college game, missing a 3-point attempt. JMU’s Terrence Edwards fouled out midway through the second half, going scoreless in nine minutes of action.
After coming into Sunday’s matinee averaging more than 105 points per game and shooting nearly 60 percent from the field, the Dukes simply struggled to put the ball in the basket during the first half inside the famed Dean Dome. And the culprit wasn’t exactly stellar defense on the Tar Heels part.
Still, UNC coach Hubert Davis thought the Tar Heels’ first-half performance was its most complete of the young season.
“I thought it was in terms of scoring, attacking the basket and opposing penetration and getting to the free throw line,” Davis said. “It was instinctive. If one of our teammates was open, it just went there.”
JMU had the ball for 38 possessions in the first half and got the shot attempt it was looking for on 31 of them. But the Dukes shot just just 29 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, missing its first nine shots from inside eight feet as North Carolina built a double-digit lead.
By game’s end, JMU was just 10 for 24 on layups and 9-for-17 from the free throw line. The Dukes’ 3-point specialists, Vado Morse and Noah Freidel, were a combined 2-for-17 from behind the arc despite seeing open looks.
“We weren’t ourselves today,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We did not shoot the ball well. I didn’t think we rebounded like we are supposed to. That’s the frustrating thing, that we left a lot of points and shots and things out there. Whether it be the missed layups, open 3’s, free throws, we took care of the ball and that’s great, but there were a lot of empty possessions on offense.”
The Dukes didn’t get back to being an offensive juggernaut in the second half, but it started hitting more of the easy shots the Tar Heels were allowing and an old school three-point play from Vado Morse cut what had been a 21-point UNC lead to eight points with eight minutes to go.
But in the end, the Richmond native Bacot was the one Tar Heel JMU had no answer for.
The Tar Heels tried to establish their size advantage early, going to Bacot and Northwestern transfer Pete Nance on the first few possessions with some success. Meanwhile, JMU was only getting offense from behind the arc. The Dukes hit four of eight 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the game, keeping UNC from building a big lead right off the bat.
As the first half continued, JMU couldn’t take advantage of the good looks its offense was producing. The Dukes missed its first nine shots from inside eight feet while UNC raced to a 16-point lead with seven minutes left in the first half.
JMU settled in a bit offensively, but as Bacot dominated inside it proved difficult to chip away at the lead before halftime. By the time the buzzer sounded at intermission, North Carolina had built a 45-26 lead with Bacot already in double figures scoring and rebounding at 11 each.
The Dukes quickly used an 8-0 run early in the second half, sparked by Molson, to get back in it and got the lead into single digits multiple times. But each time JMU threatened, the Tar Heels got a much needed bucket, often from Bacot in the paint or on a putback.
“Bacot, he’s the real deal,” Byington said. “He causes all kinds of problems.”
North Carolina 80, James Madison 64
JMU 26 38 - 64
UNC 45 35 - 80
James Madison (3-1) Morse 3 2-3 10, Amadi 1 1-4 3, Offurum 5 2-2 12, Molson 7 2-3 19, Sule 3 0-0 7, Wooden 4 2-5 11, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-17 64.
North Carolina (4-0) Bacot 5 9-12 19, Nance 5 0-0 11, Black 2 0-0 5, Love 3 2-2 9, Davis 7 5-6 21, Johnson 2 1-1 6, Trimble 2 0-1 5, Dunn 1 1-2 4. Totals 27 18-24 80.
3-pointers: James Madison 7 (Molson 3, Morse 2, Sule, Wooden). North Carolina 8 (Davis 2, Nance, Black, Love, Johnson, Trimble, Dunn).
