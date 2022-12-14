After James Madison guard Takal Molson fell underneath the basket at the Atlantic Union Bank Center against Drexel last season, he thought he was going to the locker room to get checked out and then he’d be back on the court a few minutes later.
But once he was in the back, the training staff looked at his knee and told him he was done. Not only was he done for the game, but Molson’s season was over due to the injury.
The Dukes were out in front when Molson went down and after the training staff told head coach Mark Byington on the sideline with about five minutes to play, Byington tried to keep a straight face to help the team close out the game. By the next media timeout, Molson was back on the bench and had told his teammates he was done.
“When I went back and looked at our guys’ faces in the huddle, our guys’ faces just dropped,” Byington recalled. “They were just so concerned for him and we didn’t play those last four minutes very well and that was a huge reason why.”
For Molson, it was tough telling his teammates the news, but he said he tried to stay as calm as he could to help support the Dukes in the rest of the contest.
“I was very emotional internally, but it was something I couldn’t let show,” Molson said. “I never want to seem selfish, so it was more about winning that game and trying to be as supportive as I can in that moment and then worry about me after.”
The Dukes dropped that game against Drexel without Molson on the floor and soon enough, the team started to look different on the court.
JMU won three of its last 11 games last season as the Dukes missed Molson and Byington saw the team’s identity change in the process.
“I noticed the identity of our team changed,” Byington said. “We weren’t as tough, we weren’t as competitive and those are probably his main attributes — his toughness and competitiveness.”
Molson, who transferred to JMU from Seton Hall before last season, said he’d never had a major injury in his basketball career before his knee surgery. And during the time off the court, he started to see the game from a different point of view.
The Buffalo, N.Y., native said he wants to coach in the future, so this gave him the opportunity to analyze basketball in that way. Not only could he see the game from a coach’s point of view, but his appreciation for the sport went through the roof.
“It was eye-opening,” Molson said. “It made me think about the game from a different perspective. … The ball can stop bouncing at any time. Never take the small things for granted, practices or anything, because at any time it can be stripped from you.”
Molson took that toughness that Byington described him with and used it to attack his rehab. Soon enough, he was back on the court with the Dukes at practice, which helped raise his spirits again.
“I couldn’t stop smiling from ear to ear, really just happy and grateful to be playing basketball again,” Molson said. “Honestly when it happened and I went through the surgery process, it didn’t feel like I’d be back to myself at all.”
For his teammates, seeing Molson dunk for the first time in practice since the injury brought a smile to their faces, guard Vado Morse said.
Morse added that watching Molson’s path back to the court served as an inspiration for the rest of the team during the offseason.
“It motivated us to keep going as well,” Morse said. “Seeing him get treatment every day, fighting to get back to get on the same page with us on the court.”
This season, Molson picked up where he left off when he went down with the knee injury. A year ago, Molson averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists a night. While he said he’s still not all the way back from the injury, his impact has been felt across the board on the court.
For Morse, Molson’s ability to score helps, but he’s also able to distribute the ball and rebound, which creates space for the rest of the players on the court.
“He helps spread the floor a lot,” Morse said. “He can have nights where he can be big for us scoring-wise and also you can see where he has nights where he brings us energy.”
Following JMU’s most recent win, a 106-43 rout of Division III Gallaudet on Saturday in Harrisonburg, Byington called Molson the “MVP” of the game, while he scored just a trio of points on a 1-for-4 shooting night.
But it wasn’t the scoring that Molson was able to impact the game with against the Bison, rather everything else. He finished with seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals in his 22 minutes on the court.
Molson can be a scorer when needed, as he’s dropped 18 or more points in four games this season, including a pair of 20-point efforts, but that wasn’t the case against Gallaudet.
Instead, Molson starred in the role off the ball, gathering rebounds, setting his teammates up and taking the ball away from the Bison and Byington was quick to point that out.
“His game for us, his value, is doing whatever’s needed at that time,” Byington said. “I think he’s done that well the last few games and he’s done that well in his time here. He had that season-ending injury last year and he’s battled the flu this year, but I think he’s on the right side of it.”
Molson has embraced that role and in his final season of college basketball, he said he just wants to win.
So if that means doing the dirty work on the boards and picking the pockets of the other team, then he’ll do it.
“I’ve always thought of myself as a glue-guy type of person that can do anything to help the team win,” Molson said. “I’ve always been a scorer during my career, but the game has really slowed down for me over time. … Whatever it takes to help the team win. Winning helps bring accolades to everyone, so the main goal for me is winning.”
