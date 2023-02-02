NORFOLK — Takal Molson might be the definition of an all-around guard for James Madison.
The guard has the capabilities to do it all for the Dukes, whether that’s logging 14 rebounds while shooting at a 22 percent clip against UL-Monroe last Saturday or leading the purple and gold with 18 points en route to a 78-73 win at Old Dominion on Thursday night.
Molson’s teammates weren’t worried about his shooting abilities after the 5-point performance against the Warhawks — a game in which he logged four steals and three assists in addition to his season-best rebounding performance.
“When he’s not hitting shots, people don’t see the little things he does, like making one more pass to a wide open guy who is making the shot,” guard Noah Freidel said after the Dukes 58-45 win over ULM on Saturday. “He makes those little plays where he just knows how to play basketball, so the last thing we’re worried about is [Molson] hitting shots.”
But against the Monarchs, the Buffalo, N.Y., native showed why he’s accounted for more than 1,500 points in his collegiate career, spanning from Canisius to Seton Hall to JMU.
Molson’s team-high 18 points against the Monarchs were a much needed boost for the Dukes, who were without star point guard Vado Morse for most of the game with a shoulder injury.
“I really didn’t stress,” Molson said after the Dukes edged the Monarchs. “I know lately I’ve been in a slump, things haven’t been as good for me. Just impacting the game in those other games is a point for me and my team. I think it kind of lit a fire under my team, seeing me not caring about scoring and doing other things.”
Morse took a hard hit in the first half on a foul from ODU’s Jason Wade, which left the Dukes’ guard lying near midcourt in pain. He returned to the lineup for a brief period in the first half before changing into a team-issued sweatsuit at halftime.
Without the Dukes’ leading scorer on the floor, Molson took the reins for the Dukes.
Molson was efficient in the first half, dropping 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including a triple, with two assists. He followed that up with 8 points in the second half, while dropping another seven dimes to his teammates in the process.
“He went down, but I knew someone had to control the pace of the game,” Molson said. “Me, Tyree and Fat are all capable of playing the one, it just happened to land on me a little bit more today. I’m fine with that, whatever it takes to win, I’ll get it done.”
In addition to Molson’s nine assists, he also grabbed three rebounds in the second half after being shut out on the glass in the opening frame.
But without Morse on the floor, JMU head coach Mark Byington saw how Molson was distributing the ball and making the right decisions on the court — not recording a turnover — and let him go to work.
“Last game, I was so proud of him. He played exactly how he had to play to win,” Byington said. “And tonight, just different type of thing, but played exactly how you have to play to win. We put the ball in his hands almost the entire second half, Vado wasn’t playing and Tak had a great feel. … I’m not trying to reinvent the game, when a guy’s got a good feel and he’s handling the ball well and making good decisions, I’ll put the ball in his hands — Tak made us all look good.”
For Molson, the different types of games that he’s shown this season have optimized his strength on the court: being versatile.
He wasn’t shy about that after the win over the Monarchs, which gave the Dukes their fifth win in the last six games.
“I think I just do anything my team needs in that game, in that moment,” Molson said. “Each situation is different, next game it could be 10 rebounds — I’m not sure. Whatever we need at that moment, is what I’ll do because my main goal is to win.”
The multi-faceted guard’s experience has also paid off when the Dukes have needed it most this season. As the elder statesman of the squad, the others look towards him often.
And forward Julien Wooden, who knocked down a career-high five 3-pointers against ODU, echoed that.
“He’s the leader of the team,” Wooden said. “He gets us ready, gets us going and we just follow behind him.”
Molson led the Dukes’ offense, but he was joined by four other players that recorded 10 points or more: Terrence Edwards (14), Terell Strickland (10), Mezie Offurum (11) and Wooden (17).
But he also has been the catalyst of JMU’s defense for the whole season, which has been pivotal to the team’s success — even when he decides to go off for a near 20-point effort.
“Tak just makes winning plays, no matter what he’s doing,” Strickland said. “If he’s not scoring, he’s rebounding and passing. He’s one of the best defenders on the team — if not the best. He means a lot to the team, he does a lot to contribute without scoring and tonight he was scoring.”
With the scoring in hand and a way to find his open teammates to knock down shots, Molson was able to have one last laugh before hitting the road for Appalachian State in the Norfolk darkness.
As Molson nailed the final two free throws of the game, to put the Dukes up five with two seconds left, he looked at ODU’s student section and waved the Hudson Blue and black clad crowd — which was heckling his hairline for most of the game — goodbye.
“It’s all fun and games,” Molson said with a laugh. “Every away crowd talks about my hairline, it’s fine. That’s kind of funny to me, it kind of gets me riled up. Just having fun with it out there.”
