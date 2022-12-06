CHARLOTTESVILLE — James Madison guard Takal Molson played five minutes against Eastern Kentucky on Friday when he returned to the lineup after battling an illness during the Dukes’ trip to the Hostillo Community Classic in Savannah, Ga.
But when he returned to his full load of minutes at No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night, Molson didn’t shy away from the opportunity. The Buffalo, NY, native led the Dukes with 20 points and six rebounds in JMU’s 55-50 loss to the Cavaliers.
JMU head coach Mark Byington said Molson probably shouldn’t have played against the Colonels, where he didn’t take a shot, but was glad to see him find his groove against the Cavaliers.
“He played like himself,” Byington said after the loss at UVA. “I’m glad to see [Molson] play like himself. He’s definitely not scared. He’s an older guy, he’s experienced, he likes these situations and he made some big plays tonight.”
Though Molson led the Dukes in scoring, it wasn’t an easy night for the graduate student to start. In the first half, Molson was just 1-of-6 from the floor with one rebound and one turnover in 12 minutes of play.
But once the second half rolled around, JMU’s offense rolled through Molson.
Molson scored the Dukes’ first six points of the second half — a driving layup, a 3-pointer and a made free throw. While he pulled JMU within four points of UVA early in the period, Molson also recorded JMU’s first three rebounds.
The 6-foot-4 guard was the lone bright spot of the Dukes’ shooting struggles in the second half, making five of JMU’s seven made field goals during the purple and gold’s shaky half from the floor.
Molson’s biggest shot of the night was his second made 3-pointer, this one from the left wing to tie the contest at 42 with less than eight minutes to play.
But after that, the Dukes’ offense went cold. JMU made 1-of-12 field goals in a four-minute stretch with Molson’s triple being the only make and the Cavaliers were able to take a 51-43 advantage.
The Dukes were able to pull within four late, but weren’t able to close the gap any more than that.
Though JMU’s offense didn’t have it’s best shooting night — logging a 27 percent clip from the field — Molson was there to keep the Dukes within striking distance.
And Byington noted Molson’s fearlessness as he wasn’t afraid to launch a shot against one of the top teams in the country.
“None of my guys were scared of the moment, but particularly him,” Byington said. “He’s very confident in himself. He’s got great days of practice, he’s getting back healthy. He’s a guy that we can go to when he’s hot like this, but we have multiple of those guys. Tonight he was in a groove and we had to go to him.”
