In three years as Old Dominion’s head coach, Ricky Rahne has faced plenty of challenges, from a canceled season in 2020 to going 3-9 and finishing last in the Sun Belt East last season. But for Rahne and the Monarchs, turning around the program starts close to home.
ODU sits in the heart of the most talent-rich region of Virginia, meaning an in-state focus is the driving force behind Rahne’s rebuilding effort as his Monarchs were picked to once again finish seventh in the SBC East.
While that includes in-state recruiting, for Rahne, facing the Commonwealth’s other FBS programs on the field is just as important. The Monarchs are the only program in Virginia to meet all four other FBS programs in a two-year period. ODU plays at Virginia Tech, James Madison, and Liberty this season. A year ago, the Monarchs upset Virginia Tech in Norfolk before losing at home to Liberty and JMU and dropping a heartbreaker at Virginia.
Even with the lackluster overall record in state, moments such as the program’s second-ever victory against the Hokies are some ODU players, coaches, and fans can cling to with hope.
“We play them 10 years in a row and quite honestly that’s a testament to them,” Rahne said Wednesday at Sun Belt Conference media days. “We get to play four teams from the state of Virginia last year and this year. We have three road games where we don’t leave the state of Virginia. I have a longstanding relationship with Coach [Brent] Pry [at Virginia Tech] so I love it and that’s an important game for our program.. I’m excited to have that opportunity.”
But in-state recruiting also remains a priority, both in the high school ranks and the transfer portal.
“One of our challenges is competing against outside sources in keeping our players in Virginia,” Rahne said. “It’s been an emphasis to make sure we keep as many players home as possible. One place where we do a great job is walk-ons from Virginia. One of the young men in our quarterback competition, Jack Shields, is a walk-on who earned a scholarship. Another area is to make sure we get transfers to come home.”
Both players competing for the starting quarterback job are Virginia products. Shields came to ODU from Centreville, while Fordham transfer Grant Wilson is from Arlington. Their potential top target, Javon Harvey, is a local Norfolk product.
But the big key for the Monarchs is integrating new faces into the system, no matter where they are from. There’s optimism in Norfolk that process is going well.
“Something I’ve been very proud of is coming together as a team,” All-Sun Belt linebacker Jason Henderson said. “We have 58 new kids on this roster and obviously that’s a tough challenge. Between the coaching staff and us we’ve done a good job putting them under our wings and come game day I think we’re ready to do what it takes to come out with a win.”
