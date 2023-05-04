After Michael Green III first heard from James Madison coaches after entering the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate from Robert Morris began researching the Dukes.
In the process, the 5-11 point guard from New York came across a video of JMU’s postgame press conference following a Sun Belt Conference semifinal loss to South Alabama. Green, who played two seasons at Bryant before two more at Robert Morris, noticed a familiar face at the table in JMU’s Mezie Offurum.
Green and Offurum were already acquainted after competing against each other in the Northeast Conference, as the Dukes’ forward began his career at George Washington before transferring to Mount St. Mary’s, where The Mount topped Green’s Bryant team in the 2021 NEC title game.
First Green thought back to how Offurum had helped deny him of a shot at the NCAA Tournament, then he stopped and listened to what the big man had to say.
“I haven’t told Coach this,” Offurum said, turning to JMU head coach Mark Byington, “but I wish I could have started out with him in my college career, from freshman to now. I really do. I really enjoyed my experience as a player and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
With that, hearing the testimonial of a player who had taken a similar path to one final college season as a grad transfer, JMU was high on Green’s list.
Green wound up choosing the Dukes after narrowing his final four schools to JMU, Richmond, Long Beach State and Longwood. Now the former NEC Rookie of the Year and all-conference guard joins a Dukes team coming off a 22-win season and trying to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
After averaging nearly 11 points, four assists and a steal per game over four seasons, Green figures to be a key contributor for a JMU team that loses Vado Morse, also a former All-NEC guard who transferred to James Madison.
About to join his third college program, Green is as confident in his skills as he is his ability to adapt his game to his surroundings. After averaging 16 points on 13 shot attempts per game during his sophomore season at Bryant, Green became more of a facilitator at Robert Morris.
Last season, Green put up just 4.7 field goal attempts a contest, the fewest of his career, and averaged a career-low nine points per game. He also dished out a career-best 4.2 assists a night with a 2-to-1 assist to turnover ratio.
“I’ve been on a team where scoring was asked and needed from me and on a team where facilitating was asked and needed from me so I know what it takes to do both,” Green said. “I’ve had a 30-point game against an Atlantic 10 school and had multiple 20-point games in my career. I’ve also had games where I’ve had a double-double with assists. So with that experience and being able to do both I’m willing to do whatever the team needs from me every night.”
Green will arrive in Harrisonburg having already logged more than 1,200 points and 400 assists in his career and has been particularly effective running the pick and roll. That should serve him well playing with spot up shooters to dish to such as Noah Freidel and incoming Colorado transfer Quincy Allen and high-flying big men Julien Wooden and TJ Bickerstaff rolling off the screens.
And like Offurum before him, Green thinks experience at two previous schools have prepared him well for a final stop at JMU.
“Playing for different coaches and different systems definitely helped develop my game,” Green said. “It helped me understand the importance of each possession while also understanding that players should be able to play with freedom and confidence.”
