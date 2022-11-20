As Peyton McDaniel knocked down her first two shots, accounting for James Madison’s first five points of the afternoon, Dukes’ head coach Sean O’Regan knew his team had a shot to hang with No. 13 North Carolina.
“The way she gets us going it was like ‘Oh my gosh is she going to score 30 points in this game?” O’Regan said. “I knew right then, ‘We got a shot. I don't know if we'll end up winning, but we got a shot.”
O’Regan’s gut feeling was right as the Dukes hung tight with the Tar Heels for three quarters, but North Carolina was able to take control in the final period to beat JMU 76-65 on Sunday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Guard Kiki Jefferson led the way for the Dukes with 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor, and added 10 rebounds and five assists.
And following the game, O’Regan wasn’t shy to call her the “ one of the best players in the country.”
“I think Kiki Jefferson is one of the best players in the country,” O’Regan said. “And I think that there’s a lack of respect for her for some reason. I don’t know why. Second team all-league Sun Belt, was second team all-league CAA. I think she’s one of the best players in the country. … . I was holding my tongue until we got the competition because I know the games prior weren’t quite Carolina. But the kid deserves a lot of credit.”
McDaniel chipped in with a season-high 17 points as she knocked down five 3-pointers, which was encouraging for O’Regan to see after she didn’t play last winter with an injury.
“That kid, man, what she’s been through, it makes me so happy to see her out there doing that,” O’Regan said. “She loves this. And I mean loves it. I’m just really happy to have her out there.”
After McDaniel’s early hot start, she and Jefferson combined to knock down three more triples to battle back from a 6-0 UNC run.
Jefferson’s trey from the left wing tied the contest at 17 a piece late in the frame.
But in the second quarter, the fast-paced game’s turnovers started to pile up. The Dukes turned the ball over eight times in the period, while forcing UNC to cough it up seven times.
And the Dukes were able to take advantage of the Tar Heels’ errors, building a 4-point lead going into halftime after guard Amira Williams hit a 3-pointer from the right wing at the buzzer.
The Dukes were happy with how they contained UNC from its potent transition offense in the first half, but that soon came to an end in the second half.
“We locked in first half, keeping them out the paint, keeping them out our house,” Jefferson said.
But in the second half, the Tar Heels were able to take advantage of the Dukes’ live-ball turnovers and scored in transition. JMU turned the ball over 19 times in the contest, which allowed UNC to score 17 points off the errors.
It was prominent in North Carolina’s 6-0 runs in the fourth quarter, which it went on twice to stretch its lead to 12 midway through the period.
And the Dukes struggled to erase the deficit as the Tar Heels quickly matched almost every shot they were able to knock down.
“I think we had a lapse in the second half and they went on their run,” McDaniel said. “We were really executing the game plan in the first half and even in the third quarter, but when that slipup happened, it kind of went downhill from there.”
The Dukes were able to cut the lead to nine after a McDaniel 3-pointer, but couldn’t close the gap any more down the stretch.
Part of that was UNC grabbing rebounds, which JMU won the battle on the glass 44-42, but the Tar Heels were able to corral some down the stretch.
“I thought they imposed a little bit more of their will in the second half,” O’Regan said. “Now, we had some good effort on the glass, we out-rebounded them. But I thought still down the stretch, even a free throw box at the end, it’s a fine line, man. … That’s what I thought was the difference maker.”
UNC was paced by Deja Kelly’s 22 points, while Eva Hodgson added 18 points with four of the Tar Heels’ six made 3-pointers.
But even though the Dukes lost, they held a halftime lead and played a tight third quarter, both things that were encouraging to O’Regan and company.
Last season, UNC beat JMU by 46 points and O’Regan said the team didn’t have the fight to get back into the game a season ago. But this time around, they didn’t hang their heads and were focused on getting themselves back into the team.
“You have to fight together,” O’Regan said. “You can’t just fight individually, you have to fight together and help each other push forward. So I do think I’m learning that about this team.”
For guard Jamia Hazell, who scored 11 points, the fight the Dukes presented showed that they could hang with anyone in the country.
“I think we can compete with anybody,” Hazell said. “It doesn’t matter who they are — North Carolina, anybody in the Sun Belt. … Obviously this game proved that we can hang with anybody.”
