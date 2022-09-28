During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Harry O’Kelly couldn’t go home to Australia with travel restrictions in place and neither could his brother Seamus, a punter at Texas State.
So instead, Seamus O’Kelly left San Marcos, Texas, and arrived in Harrisonburg to spend time with his older brother, who was James Madison’s punter for five seasons.
The duo explored Harrisonburg, including taking a hike to the top of Massanutten, but they also worked out together inside Bridgeforth Stadium. The O’Kellys sent booming punts into the air, trying to stay in shape during the uncertain period of the pandemic.
Seamus O’Kelly will get to punt at JMU again on Saturday, just this time, it’ll be for real as Texas State visits the Dukes.
“I wish Harry could be out there, but unfortunately that’s not the case,” Seamus O’Kelly said. “I’ll just have to try to do what he did over the years.”
When the Dukes joined the Sun Belt Conference, Harry O’Kelly said he knew it was a possibility that his brother would punt against his alma mater, but didn’t think it would actually happen.
But as the schedule was released and Texas State was on JMU’s home slate, Harry O’Kelly was excited — even if he would be in the stands as a fan.
“I was psyched,” Harry O’Kelly said. “I knew that there was the east and the west and it was very unlikely. But when it came out, I couldn’t believe it.”
For Seamus O’Kelly, who’s an all-conference punter, he wasn’t sure if wanted to follow his brother’s path to punting in the U.S.
At least that was until he went to JMU’s game at East Carolina in 2017. After watching his first American football game, Seamus O’Kelly went back home and thought about punting.
Soon enough, he tried out for Pro Kick Australia, a company that trains athletes to learn how to punt. Seamus O’Kelly got in and moved to Melbourne, where he lived for 17 months while compiling punting film.
“I followed in Harry’s footsteps in that program,” Seamus O’Kelly said. “It was weird at first. A totally different sport, kicking a totally different football, but I had a great time in Melbourne.”
While in Melbourne, Seamus O’Kelly became friends with Sam Clark, who spent three years at Sacramento State before transferring to JMU after spring practices concluded.
Now as Seamus O’Kelly gears up to punt on the same field as his brother in a game for the first time, he’ll face off with Clark for the first time as well.
“Sam’s one of my best mates,” Seamus O’Kelly said. “It’s funny how it’s all played out. We always hoped we’d get a chance to play against each other and be on the same field, so I’m really looking forward to seeing him as well.”
Clark shared the same sentiment this week as he prepares for his fourth game as a Duke.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing him,” Clark said. “It’s been a while. He’s one of my best mates. Really excited to play against him, but also excited to see him.”
On top of the two Aussie punters squaring off for the first time, it’ll be the first time Harry O’Kelly will watch a football game with his father, Tom, who made the trip from Australia to a few games.
Harry O’Kelly said he’s looking forward to tailgating with his father and helping explain some of the rules that he might not understand, though the former punter admitted there are some he doesn’t know either.
But even though Tom O’Kelly will most likely be decked out in Texas State gear, Harry O’Kelly said he will be sporting all purple.
And when it comes to rooting for his brother? Harry O’Kelly said the more times that Texas State sends Seamus O’Kelly onto the field, the better in his eyes.
“It’s a good thing if he’s on the field,” Harry O’Kelly said. “I get to watch him punt and they’re punting. Works out great for me.”
