Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.