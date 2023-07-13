A certified basketball junkie, Hevynne Bristow spent the past three seasons with a top Big Ten program, but knew she needed something different for her final college season.
Bristow entered the transfer portal soon after Ohio State's season ended with an Elite Eight loss to Virginia Tech, and within a few weeks was on a visit to James Madison. It was clear right away the Dukes checked all her boxes.
A former Top 150 recruit out of high school, the 6-1 Bristow was one of many talented wing players on the Buckeyes roster and playing time was hard to come by. The New Yorker averaged 10.5 minutes off the bench in 2022-23. But Ohio State had also won big during her time in Columbus, and Bristow wasn’t looking to simply trade winning ways for playing time.
At JMU, she expects both. The Dukes won the Sun Belt title during their first season in the league and gave Bristow and the Buckeyes a scare in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. JMU lost Sun Belt Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson, opening up an opportunity for Bristow to compete for the starting small forward spot right away,
“Hevynne is borderline our best player,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Hevynne is probably the one among our really experienced players who started the least in her career, but it won’t take you but a minute to be like, woah, who is that kid? I’ve had 6-1 guards before, but Hevynne is a different style of athlete.”
And with a veteran core including returning standouts Peyton McDaniel and Ksyusha Kozlova, the Dukes also enter the season likely favorites to repeat as Sun Belt champs.
“It’s my second time transferring and I think this time I had a clear head about my future goals,” Bristow, who played her freshman season at Providence, said. “I want to win, and I think we’re going to do that. We’re building something special here with Coach O being at the head of it. And I want to be a pro, and I think this is a place that can give me that opportunity.”
Bristow also quickly realized she and her teammates were like-minded when it came to hoops. At Ohio State, she was surrounded by talented players, but it wasn’t until visiting JMU in April that she saw a group she felt prioritized basketball.
“I love the gym,” Bristow said. “I love to be in it. I finally met people who are like that. Jamia (Hazell), Peyton, there’s actually a few people. I think this is the first time I’ve been on a team where the gym is where our first love is. That’s no shade. Everybody plays basketball and sometimes you don’t want to spend the whole day in the gym. But I found some people that want to.”
Bristow has also made an impression on her new teammates.
“Hevynne really stands out,” McDaniel said. She pushes the pace in practice, which is really fun, and is really vocal and stuff like that. And her athleticism really stands out. She’s up there slapping backboards on layups and stuff like that.”
The longer Bristow stays in Harrisonburg, the more her expectations for the coming season are solidified.
“I don’t think people are ready for what we are doing,” Bristow said. “We’re working really hard and we’re deep. Depth is always important. That’s how Ohio State got far last year and how we’ll get far this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.