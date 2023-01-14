Georgia State was in a zone and gave James Madison fits.
Until, for a few key minutes, Steph Ouderkirk was in THE zone and the entire game turned. Ouderkirk wasn’t the leading scorer with 13 points, but the Dukes couldn’t have pulled out the 62-57 victory and extended its winning streak to 13 games without the local product.
Playing without sharpshooter and third-leading scorer Peyton McDaniel for the second straight game, JMU (16-2, 6-0 Sun Belt) missed her offensive spark in the beginning, putting up only four points in the first quarter before Ouderkirk caught fire late in the second.
“In practice there’s been spurts here or there like that,” Ouderkirk said after hitting four second-quarter 3-pointers. “But to see it in the game felt good to see that thing fall through the net. Seeing that first one sort of sparks the next one. You see the first one and you’re starting to feel good.”
Kiki Jefferson finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Dukes in all three categories despite a tough shooting afternoon. Mikyla Tolivert had a team-high 17 for the Panthers (8-11, 2-4).
Georgia State came in aiming to make the Dukes win it at the 3-point arc, sagging off and doubling down on center Kseniia Kozlova in the paint. It worked early as JMU missed its first 10 3-pointers and after eight minutes the Panthers led 5-2.
The Dukes’ offense still struggled to figure out the Georgia State zone even after getting an opportunity to talk about it between quarters, by the seven-minute mark of the second period JMU had turned it over eight times trying to force it inside and still had not hit a jumper from deep.
But JMU’s own defense was just as stout and when Kozlova, who finished with nine points to fail to get to double figures for the first time in eight games, went to the free throw line and made the second of a pair with 5:50 left in the half it gave the Dukes an 11-10 lead.
JMU finally got it going behind the arc late in the first half. Ouderkirk re-entered the game and nailed one from the left wing. That was the first of four from long range for the Spotswood High School grad in a stretch of three and a half minutes late in the first half as JMU finished the quarter on a run to go into the break leading 28-21.
“I thought second quarter when Steph did her thing, that was one of my better moments of the year,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I thought the crowd was electric. We’ve got five more (home games) and I want it to just keep getting better and better.”
JMU started to find offense elsewhere in the second half including some buckets in transition as they extended the lead to 38-28 with less than five minutes to go in the third quarter. Georgia State shifted to a man-to-man and Jefferson was able to take advantage with drives to the rim.
But even as Jefferson once again filled the stat sheet, the Panthers wouldn’t let JMU turn it into a romp. Georgia State’s Nyla Jean got out in transition and was fouled while scoring her first basket of the day, turning it into a 3-point play that made it a 49-43 JMU lead with less than seven minutes to go.
Georgia State got within four with two minutes to go on a jumper from Tolivert, then on the next possession the 5-6 guard barrelled over Jamia Hazell for another basket to make it 59-57 Dukes.
Hazell responded however, with a mid-range jumper of her own with a minute to go. The Dukes then came up with some clutch stops to pull it out and stay alone on top of the Sun Belt standings.
“It should have been a charge, but it wasn’t a charge, and in my mind I was like, if we’re going to do that and the girl was talking crazy, so I was like you don’t know me,” Hazell said. “I was just going to get a bucket. But mainly I’m just so proud of our team because anybody can step up, like Steph.”
James Madison 62, Georgia State 57
GSU 6 15 14 22 – 57
JMU 4 24 15 19 – 62
Georgia State (8-11, 2-4) Merrill 6 3-7 15, Jean 1 1-1 3, Byrd 4 0-0 11, Tolivert 8 0-0 17, Dublin 2 1-2 7, Dyer 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 5-1 57.
James Madison (16-2, 6-0) Kozlova 4 1-2 9, Ouderkirk 4 1-2 13, Hazell 4 0-0 8, Jefferson 4 10-15 18, Neff 1 0-0 2, King-Hawea 3 0-0 8, Goodman 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 12-19 62.
3-pointers: Georgia State 6 (Byrd 3, Dublin, Tolivert). James Madison 6 (Ouderkirk 4, King-Hawea 2).
