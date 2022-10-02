Almost every time redshirt junior running back Latrele Palmer took a handoff against Texas State, he shed tacklers with ease.
The 6-foot, 217-pound bruising back made it look easy to avoid being tackled in the sloppy conditions on Saturday afternoon and he said playing in the rain is his favorite.
“No one wants to tackle a big running back when it’s rainy and cold,” Palmer said. “And a lot of people just slip off you once you bring contact. So it’s way easier to break tackles.”
But in the second quarter, Palmer fumbled inside the red zone, ending what looked to be a promising drive for the Dukes. It was his second fumble in as many games after he lost the ball against Appalachian State in the second quarter last weekend.
Palmer’s fumble against the Mountaineers turned into a touchdown by App State, but his turnover against the Bobcats was quickly negated by JMU’s Jailin Walker, who logged a pick-six.
Instead of being down on Palmer, the Dukes tried to rally around him on the sideline. Palmer said his teammates and coaches came up to him on the bench to try to help him move past the turnover.
“After that play, my teammates came up to me and were like ‘Latrele, just forget about it. Stuff happens, the coaches still believe in you,’” Palmer said. “Even coaches came up to me and were like ‘We still trust you. Just go out there and play your game and forget about it.’”
The Dukes’ trust in Palmer was quickly noticed in the second half.
JMU left the tailback in and he carried the load in the final half of the game as the Dukes were without redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese, who was only available in an emergency role.
Agyei-Obese logged just six carries for 26 yards against Texas State after missing last week’s game at App State.
As the Dukes were without the normal workload for Agyei-Obese, Palmer absorbed those carries and did what he needed to do, recording all three of his touchdowns in the second half.
Palmer, who’s known to put his head down and run, scored from 1-yard out twice and another from the 4-yard line. His touchdowns capped drives where the Dukes moved the ball methodically and took a chunk of clock off the board.
The Dukes, who used five running backs in the contest, used Palmer the most as he finished with a career-high 27 carries for 106 yards and three scores during the 40-13 win.
But for Cignetti, Palmer’s response to adversity showed how he’s improved as a running back in Harrisonburg.
“To overcome the fumble, he didn’t let it get in his head,” Cignetti said. “He’s really grown up quite a bit.”
Palmer was the primary back for most of last season as the Dukes lost Agyei-Obese and Kaelon Black to season-ending injuries, which gave him added confidence in his increased workload against the Bobcats.
As Palmer gains more experience on the field, his game continues to evolve. One part of his game that Palmer has improved on is seeing the speed of plays slow down in front of him.
“Having stuff coming to me instead of being anxious to make the big plays,” Palmer said.
Palmer broke off a 25-yard run against the Bobcats to move the Dukes inside the Texas State 40-yard line. But on the run, Palmer took his time to allow a hole to open up before cutting to the left side of the offensive line into open space.
The big back enjoys contact and that was no different in the wet and rainy conditions.
In the fourth quarter, Palmer took a hit out of bounds and got up laughing. For Palmer, he embraces the contact.
“That’s what I do,” Palmer said. “I just love contact. I’ve always loved contact since I was a kid, so I just find it funny.”
But even though Palmer shined in the backfield, he pointed out that the running back room will ride the hot hand when the Dukes are running the ball well. And on Saturday afternoon, it was Palmer who had it.
“Nobody in the running back room is selfish,” Palmer said, “so whoever has the hot hand has the hot hand.”
