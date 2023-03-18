COLUMBUS, Ohio — Their American dream has brought them to this quintessential midwestern city, which Saturday for Caroline Germond and James Madison becomes the land of opportunity.
It’s safe to say Germond, a graduate student playing her one and only season for JMU, and the Dukes couldn’t have the Dukes couldn’t have gotten here without each other.
“I think she's probably maybe our biggest unsung hero,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Just because she doesn't have the point numbers to get up there, the points per game and all that. But she's our engine and she makes everything easier. You've heard me say that, I don't know, 30 times.”
The Dukes returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years with Germond, a native of Angers, France, taking over the point guard duties. Basketball has taken her from her ancient European homeland to the windswept cotton fields of Levelland, Texas to the Stockyards of Fort Worth to the mountains of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.
Prior to this season, it’s been a hoops career marked by a detour to junior college — after the original plan to sign with Texas Tech didn’t work out — injuries and lots of losses at TCU, and finally a winning season in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valey and a shot at NCAA glory here in Columbus, where the smell of upsets is in the air following Fairleigh Dickinson’s historic victory over top-seeded Purdue Friday night in the men’s tournament.
If the 14th-seeded Dukes can pull off something similar against No. 3 Ohio State, Germond figures to be a key reason why. Her stats don’t jump off the page, 4.5 points and 3.7 assists per game, but everyone at JMU agrees she’s helped turn around an offense that stagnated last season.
“I think she just gives us the confidence,” Kiki Jefferson, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year who averages 18 points per game, said. “Knowing we are getting a pass from her that she's giving up her shots so that me and Peyton (McDaniel) can get them or Kseniia (Kozlova) can get them or Jamia (Hazell) can get them. It just gives us confidence that we know our shot is going in because she gave us a good pass or she's getting stops on defense.”
A year ago, if JMU wasn’t getting points from Jefferson driving to the basket, the Dukes often weren’t getting points at all. During JMU’s Sun Belt Tournament run, three straight opponents focused on taking away Jefferson’s penetration, but Germond ran the offense to perfection and Jefferson and her teammates continually found open looks.
Against Ohio State, Germond will take responsibility for that as well as bringing the ball up the court against the Buckeyes’ vaunted press.
“I think we have developed a much deeper, much more balanced scoring attack while keeping Kiki's numbers where they were last year,” O’Regan said. “So she scored just about the same, but Caroline just helps everything. We wouldn't be where we are right now without Caroline Germond, and that's a fact.”
First-year JMU assistant coach Neil Harrow came to the Dukes tied into both international basketball and the Texas junior college scene. He’d tracked Germond’s career and knew she was a winner based on two years of success at South Plains Community College.
But her time at TCU hadn’t gone so well. Injuries kept her off the floor at times, and the Horned Frogs lost a lot, going 16-37 over two years.
She entered the portal as a graduate transfer and found a fit in JMU.
“Obviously that was my goal since coming to the U.S., to go to the March Madness and to win a conference championship,” Germond said. “And when I decided to go to James Madison, I had a vision with Coach, and that was our vision for this team and we made it, and we're here and I'm very happy. So that's very good.”
At this point, she’s also been in the United States long enough to know America loves a longshot. That’s a role the Dukes have embraced all season and that won’t stop facing the Buckeyes on their homecourt.
“I think being the underdog, like we got picked sixth in the Sunbelt, so that was our motivation for the whole year,” Germond said. “And just winning the conference, showing our name, James Madison can do it, too. So yeah, that was our motivation for the whole year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.