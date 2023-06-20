James Madison moved cautiously into the new world of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), taking over college sports, and nearly two years after NIL was first introduced, JMU boosters started the Montpelier Collective, a group organized to create opportunities for Dukes athletes to earn stipends for charitable work.
But just weeks after the launch this spring, JMU’s drive into NIL hit another bump in the road as the IRS sent a memo stating donations to NIL collectives were not necessarily tax deductible, an assumption many of those groups had been working under.
For the Montpelier Collective, the memo sparked some confusion as the organization just completed a more than six-month process to get 501(c)(3) status as a non-profit.
“By letter dated March 31, 2023, the Internal Revenue Service determined that the Montpelier Collective is a public charity, is exempt from federal income tax under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3) and that donors can deduct contributions they make to the Collective under Internal Revenue Code Section 170,” the Montpelier Collective posted on its website. “Donors should nevertheless seek advice from a qualified tax professional and should be aware of an internal memorandum issued on May 23, 2023, within the IRS by its Office of Chief Counsel addressing NIL Collectives and their exempt status.”
The fact that JMU’s first collective works directly with local charities such as the Blue Ridge Food Bank and Kerus Global Education, combined with the letter from the IRS, left Montpelier Collective president Cliff Wood, a former head of JMU’s Duke Club, hopeful that unlike collectives formed to provide athletes with business and marketing opportunities, donations to Montpelier might remain tax deductible.
But that’s still in question.
“Still in research mode,” Wood said after reports of the IRS memo surfaced earlier this month. “I still feel that (Montpelier Collective can operate as a non-profit), but I’d feel better if a tax expert agreed.”
JMU’s setup isn’t unique. Clemson, San Diego State, and others have associated collectives designed to put a little cash in the pockets of college athletes who give their time to charities.
JMU and the Montpelier Collective differ in timing, with the IRS handing the group 501(c)(3) status mere weeks before threatening to pull it from similar organizations.
Regardless of if donations remain tax deductible, the Montpelier Collective is up and running, and it’s helped JMU catch up with peers in the NIL game after some Dukes coaches had begun to express mild frustrations with the challenges of keeping up with rivals in recruiting.
At JMU, an athlete that wants to capitalize on their own marketability and venture into the business world still has to essentially fend for themselves, but the addition of some structured NIL opportunities for JMU athletes in all sports was welcomed by players and coaches alike.
“They did their homework and looked really hard at different options and came up with something that I think is symbolic of JMU,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “It’s a collective that is designed to help the student athletes, but it’s also there as an educational arm. The true focus of that is to help them not just while they are at JMU, but also help them in a learning capacity down the road.”
But officials at Montpelier Collective and JMU, which are officially separate entities per NCAA rules, would certainly like to see charity status continue to make the idea of donating to both the collective and the Dukes Club — JMU’s own fundraising organization — more palatable to the fanbase.
Bourne has expressed confidence that in the end, the collective launch is a positive for JMU.
“I have a great deal of confidence in Cliff and this group that they will do things the right way for JMU and our students,” Bourne said.
