Following James Madison’s first road game of the season, an 80-39 win over Millersville in November, guard Kiki Jefferson approached head coach Sean O’Regan with an idea to celebrate the win near her hometown.
“Can we get ice cream?” Jefferson asked O’Regan after the rout.
O’Regan liked the idea and obliged her request. Soon after, the team found an ice cream shop nearby and had the frozen dairy treat before heading back to Harrisonburg.
That visit to the dessert shop started a new tradition where the Dukes stop to get ice cream following a road victory. Whether it’s a Dairy Queen, a Cold Stone, or Cookout, a triumph in an enemy gym unlocks the fun treat and the bonding that accompanies it.
“For me as a coach and them as players, it’s something that’s just short-lived. Wins are short-lived,” O’Regan said. “If we get to sit around, sitting in a Dairy Queen, getting different orders in and talking … those experiences are really valuable for our team and for me.”
The Dukes have become regulars with road-trip ice-cream stops, winning all nine of their games away from the Atlantic Union Bank Center this season, and kick off a four-game road trip across the next two weeks on Thursday at Coastal Carolina.
JMU has played six of its last eight games at home, including the final four in a row, and dropped just one game during that stretch. Now, as the Dukes hit the road in the Sun Belt Conference, the road swings — which are longer than those in the Colonial Athletic Association — allow the team to bond more than when they’re at home.
“I like the road in a lot of ways,” O’Regan said. “It’s another chance where you can bond together, especially the trips are kind of long trips — the swing trips and the mileage that you’ve got to get.”
The most significant difference between the CAA and the Sun Belt road trips is the distance between games on Thursdays and Saturdays. In the CAA, the Dukes had one plane trip during the season: either going to or leaving Northeastern.
But in the Sun Belt, where JMU is the second-farthest north team in the conference, most trips require a plane flight and a long bus ride. O’Regan said it’s a challenge to play in the conference, but it comes with the territory.
“The thing is, everybody’s got to do it,” O’Regan said. “It’s never going to be a perfect balance the way the schedule and teams are set up. It’s definitely heavier. … The travel’s massive, so you’ve got to really make sure you’re doing it right.”
The Dukes, who have played just two conference road games so far, experienced the long trips fairly quickly. But even though they played at Marshall on a Thursday and at Southern Miss the following Saturday, the Dukes had help from the athletic department to make the road trip as easy as possible.
There wasn’t a direct path from Huntington, W.Va., to Hattiesburg, Miss. so a commercial flight would have involved multiple connections and an all-day travel trip. But the JMU athletic department allowed the Dukes to charter a flight following their win at Marshall, allowing for a direct flight to Southern Miss, taking the stress of flying off the team.
When the Dukes hit the road for this weekend’s road trip, JMU will drive to Coastal Carolina before flying from there to Atlanta to face off with Georgia State.
But the Dukes, who are battle-tested on the road, believe that the games away from home have helped the team grow on and off the court. And they aren’t scared to play in another team’s gym.
“I think it strengthens you,” O’Regan said. “Any time you have to go kind of us against the world, whatever gym you’re in, I think it strengthens you as a team. That’s where I think we’ve built some of our strength this year. … For me, the road is not something to fear. I think teams over the years are like, ‘Man it’s hard.’ It is hard, but we don’t fear it.”
JMU has just three of its final 10 regular season games at home to close out conference play, but the challenge is something that the Dukes are looking forward to.
Plus, each game comes with the possibility of not only extending the Dukes’ lead at the top of the league but also having the chance of more ice cream trips.
“For us, it’s not like, ‘Here we go, we’ve got to go on the road,’” O’Regan said. “It’s, ‘Let’s go on the road, let’s take care of business, let’s get some ice cream after you find a way to win a game. Let’s keep the momentum going.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.