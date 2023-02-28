Arkansas State and Georgia State advanced on the opening day of the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Tournament. The 11th-seeded Red Wolves topped No. 14 Louisiana Monroe, 76-65 while No. 12 Georgia State beat 13th-seeded South Alabama, 59-44.
Georgia State advanced and will face No. 5 Old Dominion on Wednesday. Arkansas State will take on No. 6 Georgia Southern for an opportunity to make the quarterfinals.
Izzy Higginbottom scored 19 points to lead four Arkansas State players in double figures and the Red Wolves have now won four of their past five games and their first Sun Belt Tournament game since 2017.
For Georgia State, Mikyla Tolivert had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists to lead the Panthers to victory. Deasia Merrill added 16 points and eight rebounds in the winning effort.
