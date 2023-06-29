James Madison fans who attend games at Bridgeforth Stadium or the Atlantic Union Bank Center might feel like they are supporting the Dukes both in spirit and financially any time they shell out for a jersey at the team store or hit the concession stand for a hot dog and a beer.
In truth, little to none of that money goes directly to the JMU athletic department, which has limited potential revenue streams even as it attempts to compete with other Division I programs in major conferences that sometimes outspend the Dukes by nearly $200 million a year.
“We need to keep working at our revenue opportunities,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “Some of that will help when we are eligible for the Sun Belt distribution next year, but I will say I think we are on a very upward trajectory on our private support. That’s also in line with the maturation of our university.”
JMU spent nearly $58 million on athletics during the 2021-22 school year, more than any other current member of the Sun Belt Conference. James Madison officials note, however, that JMU includes some expenses in its budget such as spirit groups and administrative costs that sometimes aren’t considered athletic spending by other schools.
Still, while JMU is competitive with its Sun Belt and other mid-major peers both financially and on the field, the money gap between programs such as the Dukes and schools in the top-earning autonomous conferences such as the Big Ten and SEC is only growing with those leagues signing massive media rights deals worth billions.
According to 2021 tax filings, the Sun Belt distributed approximately $1.56 million to its members. The conference has since expanded to 14 teams with the addition of JMU, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss, subsequently renegotiating and extending a media rights deal with ESPN that is expected to up the conference distribution to more than $2 million per school depending on other factors such as postseason success.
While that’s significantly more than the Dukes earned in the Colonial Athletic Association, it still leaves JMU and ODU tens of millions of dollars behind the likes of Virginia and Virginia Tech in the ACC.
And in JMU’s case, as a member transitioning from FCS to FBS in football, the Dukes won’t receive a full share of the conference distribution until after the upcoming school year.
“The one thing that we did know going into this process was we had to plan for two years of maybe not being able to compete, or receive a full share of conference revenue,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “The good news is we’re prepared for that.”
Now competing at the FBS level, state law allows JMU to reach into student fees to fund as much as 55 percent of its athletic spending, but the Dukes have to look elsewhere to find more money. Since announcing it would join the Sun Belt a year ago, JMU has seen a surge in ticket sales and donations to its Duke Club fundraising arm.
That’s significant, because those are areas where the Dukes were previously behind some of their main competitors.
JMU brought in nearly $3.6 million in ticket sales for the 2021-22 school year, which ranked ahead of Old Dominion’s $2.5 million. But JMU’s $3.8 million in contributions was dwarfed by the more than $12 million donated to the Monarchs.
Marshall was also behind JMU in ticket revenue, bringing in just less than $3 million, but had nearly $6 million in contributions. Appalachian State topped the Dukes in both categories, making $5.4 million in ticket sales while also bringing in $6.2 million in contributions.
Of course, it makes sense schools in different localities with different profiles may prioritize different revenue streams. Old Dominion in Norfolk, for instance, sits on one of the nation’s largest media markets without a major professional sports franchise and in turn drums up financial support from the corporate world.
“We all kind of have these unique circumstances,” Warner said. “Norfolk is a big city with a lot of business and the whole Tidewater area, there is a lot of opportunity that is not the same here in Harrisonburg. Each school has a unique structure of where it comes from and how they get to the number they need to get to.”
Appalachian State and Marshall also do well when it comes to profiting directly off their school’s brand, though the opportunities to do so vary at each school. App State and Louisiana were the only schools in the Sun Belt in 2021-22 to bring in more than $5 million in what USA Today categorized as licensing and rights fees. Marshall brought in $4.3 million in that category, which was by far the most of the three former Conference USA schools to join the Sun Belt, while JMU reported $3.2 million in its last year in the CAA.
Media rights payouts from the CAA were negligible, meaning most of JMU’s figure came from other licensing deals.
Those figures include conference payouts, which were roughly the same for schools in the same league, but Marshall and App State were able to capitalize more on licensing revenue, which can include local media rights and advertising as well as branded apparel.
JMU, like many Division I schools, contracts with Learfield IMG College, agreeing to a 15-year deal in 2019, to sell its multimedia rights including radio broadcasts and in-stadium advertising.
JMU brings in $600,000 a year from the naming rights to the Atlantic Union Bank Center and a deal with UVA Health that includes on-court advertising inside the arena, agreements brokered by Learfield IMG.
Though Warner didn’t specify numbers, the Dukes should see an increase in distribution from Learfield due to what he termed a “correction” to the existing deal. Where the Dukes’ athletic teams won’t see a boost, no matter how popular they become, is from officially licensed merchandise.
Where the money goes after the purchase of any item with an official school logo varies by university with some splitting the revenue between athletics and general funds. At JMU, official trademarks are controlled by the JMU Foundation with no money from sales of merchandise ranging from t-shirts and hats to Duke Dog-emblazoned grilling tongs going back to the athletic department. In its 2021-22 annual report the JMU Foundation stated royalties from licensed gear increased by 84 percent to $642,000.
While concessions can also be a revenue driver for some programs, food and beverages sold at JMU Athletic venues are part of a larger university-wide food service contract with Aramark, meaning those profits, for the most part, also do not come back to the athletic department.
“Sometimes there is a very small amount of that that comes back to athletics,” Warner said. “But it’s not significant and not a significant source of increasing our revenue.”
At some schools, the arenas and stadiums themselves are also revenue generators, but not JMU despite opening the world class Atlantic Union Bank Center arena in 2020.
The Washington Post reported upon the opening of Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena in 2006 that concerts and other non-basketball events inside the building would generate enough money to offset U.Va.’s operating costs.
At San Diego State, where the Aztecs have a new football stadium, that facility has become a huge revenue generator as a prime concert venue and soon to be the home of a Major League Soccer franchise.
The small market size of Harrisonburg limits the number of traveling shows looking to come to the AUBC or Bridgeforth Stadium. But even if more concerts came to town, it likely wouldn’t be a huge boon to JMU Athletics.
“If athletics initiates scheduling those events,” Warner said, “Like maybe the Globetrotters or we’ve looked into scheduling concerts before, there might be some small revenue from that, but usually not significant. Those will vary depending upon the contractual circumstances with that vender and JMU. If a different group initiates that event, then it’s likely minimal or no revenue to athletics.”
With the limited avenues to make money, donations are JMU’s best route for making more, and school officials expect those numbers to continue to rise as the school grows and its alumni base gets larger and more wealthy compared to its original Madison College days when JMU was a small, mostly female teachers school.
“I think we’re just scratching the surface of those opportunities,” Warner said. “It’s not necessarily a specific number goal, but we think we are just getting started scratching the surface on private support and individual giving back to the university.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.