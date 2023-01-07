James Madison never trailed Saturday at Southern Miss, but the Dukes had to battle to the end to keep an 11-game winning streak alive and sweep a road trip to stay unbeaten in Sun Belt play, topping the Eagles on the road 63-54.
Kiki Jefferson scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, both game highs, to lead JMU (14-2, 4-0 SBC) while center Kseniia Kozlova continued her hot streak for the Dukes, putting up 18 points while making all seven of her field goal attempts.
Dominique Davis scored 16 points before fouling out for Southern Miss (10-5, 3-1), but the Dukes were able to go on the road twice during the week and hand new Sun Belt rivals their first conference loss. JMU pulled out a similar victory at Marshall on Thursday.
Now the Dukes return home for four straight games at the Atlantic Union Bank Center all alone in first place in the conference standings.
“It’s going to be important. We love playing in front of our fans at the AUBC, but we’re going to focus on this one for a little bit and get back in the gym on Monday,” Jefferson said in a postgame television interview.
The Dukes opened up a quick 13-2 lead on the road in a match up of the final two teams with unbeaten conference records coming in and JMU managed to keep control throughout the first quarter, owning a 21-7 lead after 10 minutes.
But the Dukes’ offense slowed down considerably in the second period as Jacorriah Bracey got going for the Eagles and Southern Miss chipped away at the lead. Caroline Germond nailed a 3-pointer late in the half for JMU to stem the Southern Miss run after the Eagles got within a basket, but by halftime the Dukes lead was just 28-25 despite the scorching hot start.
Much like a recent win against Old Dominion, the Dukes responded well after the break. Kozlova opened the second half with a three-point play as JMU stretched the lead back to double digits less than five minutes into the third quarter.
Femi Funues got a driving layup to fall for the Eagles as the clock on the third quarter expired, but JMU still went to the final 10 minutes holding a 47-37 lead. The game’s pattern seemed to hold however as the fourth quarter began.
Southern Miss made it a 9-0 run to cut the JMU lead to three points less than four minutes into the period. But sticking with recent trends, Jefferson and Kozlova made plays for JMU to answer.
JMU held a 58-54 lead with 41 seconds remaining when Caroline Germond stepped to the line and made one of two to make it a five point lead. Jamia Hazell, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds, picked up a loose ball on the Southern Miss end with 14 seconds left as the Dukes worked to hang on and a pair of free throws from Jefferson would seal the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.