When freshman Cheyenne Rowe arrived in Harrisonburg shortly before the start of the fall semester, she was coming off one of the best experiences of her young basketball career. And yet, she couldn’t shake the feeling she was already falling behind some of her new James Madison teammates.
Rowe, a 6-2 post player from Ajax, Ontario, spent most of her summer playing the Canada’s Under 18 national team. She helped the Canadians reach the gold medal game of the FIBA Americas tournament in Argentina, averaging four points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
But while Rowe was winning a silver medal, the rest of the Dukes were on campus working out together and building chemistry for what they hoped would be a bounce-back season for women’s basketball’s fourth-winningest program of all time.
“At the start I was a little nervous coming in later,” Rowe said. “But as I’m moving on, we’re all there for each other and that’s honestly why I love this team so much. They just make basketball so much more fun.”
The Dukes are 6-2 and winners of three in a row. But JMU might not have won the most recent contest Sunday against Maryland Eastern Shore if not for Rowe’s play off the bench. Rowe played a season-high 17 minutes and made all five field goal attempts to finish with 11 points.
For the season, she’s shooting better than 70 percent from the floor, but Sunday marked just the second time she attempted more than two shots in a game. Yet as the season moves to its second month, she’s getting more and more comfortable with her place on a new team.
With last year’s starting center, Anna Goodman, missing all eight games so far with an injury and Middle Tennessee transfer Kseniia Kozlova struggling last time out, it was Rowe and fellow freshman Kadidia Toure stepping up in the paint.
“Cheyenne Rowe was a huge boost for us,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said Sunday afternoon. “Being able to trust a freshman post down the stretch, more than your starter, being able to trust the whole team in the fourth. I can’t say enough. That is nice to have. I thought Cheyenne was great. She stepped up and she was really good on the defensive end.”
O’Regan praised Rowe’s basketball IQ, something continued to develop playing on the international stage over the summer.
“Cheyenne gets angles,” O’Regan said. “She gets where to space on drives. She’s learning a lot from (assistant coach Kayla Cooper-Williams) on how to rebound the right way.”
The Dukes are deep in the front court with Goodman potentially returning to the lineup later this season and sophomore Mikaya Tynes also nearly ready to return from an injury, so Rowe might now be called upon every night to score like she did Sunday.
But she’s ready to accept whatever role is thrust upon her.
“Whatever my coach needs from me, that’s what I’m going to put on the floor,” Rowe said. “If someone isn’t having a good game we have each other to pick each other up. My job is to be the next one up and I’m just ready, no matter what, to do what I have to do to help out my teammates. I just bring energy to the floor and if I can do that one little thing I can get other people open.”
