As the Sun Belt Conference continues to garner national headlines, much of it starts with the league’s deep stable of experienced quarterbacks.
Nine SBC signal callers rank in the Top 50 in FBS of at least one significant statistical category. Five from the conference rate that high in passing efficiency, including Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall and James Madison’s Todd Centeio who are both in the top 10. Six Sun Belt quarterbacks are among the nation’s leaders in points responsible for per game.
“It has been impressive,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, who was a quarterback at East Tennessee State in his playing days, said. “I think, one, that’s the type of offenses and schemes that coaches have put out in this league. They know how to make their quarterbacks successful. I think, two, when you have guys that have experience, know what to do, know where to go with the ball, that’s a big reason why.”
The veteran quarterbacks in the Sun Belt are certainly shining. McCall, the preseason SBC Offensive Player of the Year, is in his third year as the Chanticleers starter. He ranks in the top 15 nationally in efficiency, yards per attempt, passing touchdowns and is in the top 20 in yards per completion.
Troy’s Gunnar Watson has completed 66.4 percent of his passes and is averaging nearly nine yards per attempt, each ranking among the nation’s leaders. His 312 passing yards per game is 10th in FBS.
Appalachian State’s Chase Brice, who spent time at Clemson and Duke before starring for the Mountaineers the past two seasons, has thrown for 11 touchdowns, which ties him for 12th in the country with multiple players including JMU’s Centeio, who has done it in just three games. Brice and Old Dominion’s Hayden Wolff each also sit in the top 50 in yards per completion.
Centeio, a sixth-year player, leads a strong group of transfers who only boosted the Sun Belt’s rep for producing solid QBs. After putting up average numbers last season at Colorado State, the JMU signal caller is off to a scorching start.
The Miami-area product is fifth in the country in producing 24.7 points per game combined through the air and on the ground. Earlier this season he became the first player since former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2016 to throw for six touchdowns and rush for 100 yards in a single game and he’s yet to throw an interception as a Duke.
“I look at it as a product of terrific coaches and also the rest of the guys they are throwing to and who are protecting them are terrific as well,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said. “The transfer portal works both ways and you get some and you lose some, and this conference is a great example of that. No matter how long you have them, you have to develop them and I think the coaching staffs in this league have done a tremendous job maximizing the talent of the guys they have.”
Centeio isn’t the only South Florida product to move into the Sun Belt and put up big numbers. Marshall’s Henry Colombi has FBS’s fourth-best completion percentage, hitting on 77.2 percent of his passes and is also top 50 in points produced after joining the Thundering Herd from Texas Tech.
Other experienced transfers, South Alabama’s Carter Bradley and Georgia Southern’s Kyle Vantrease are off to hot starts in their first Sun Belt seasons. Bradley has the Jaguars looking like the favorite in the SBC West, completing nearly 67 percent of his passes for more than 1,000 yard through four games since arriving from Toledo where he started 21 games in four seasons.
Vantrease, a three-year starter at Buffalo before heading to Statesboro, has Georgia Southern off to a somewhat surprising 3-1 start and has already thrown for 1,290 yards.
Even some quarterbacks whose teams have struggled have had their moments. Texas State’s Layne Hatcher is 33rd in the country at 266.75 yards per game through the air while Georgia State’s Darren Grainger’s 16 points per game responsible for is also among the nation’s 40 best.
“You look at Georgia State and they are probably the best 0-4 team in the country and I think their quarterback play is at a high level,” Texas State coach Jake Spavital, who has coached multiple NFL quarterbacks including Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, said. “I think that’s why this conference is so good. You just look at Grayson McCall, and really all of them. The quarterback play at James Madison, the quarterback play at App State, that was a fun game to watch last week. I’m a big quarterback fan and I just see why these teams are playing at such a high level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.