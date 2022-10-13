As Josh Sarratt stands about 40 yards from the ball by himself waiting for a punt to be kicked his way, the James Madison return man’s adrenaline begins to rise.
Once the ball hits its apex in the air, Sarratt’s focus is just on the 11-inch long, pigskin-lined object fluttering towards him. He’s not worried about the 11 opposing players running full speed at him.
Sarratt’s eyes are locked onto the ball and when he catches it, there’s only one thought in his mind: Make a play.
“I don’t try to overthink it,” Sarratt said. “I try to let it come naturally to myself.”
The Stafford native is in his first season as No. 25 JMU’s punt returner, averaging 9.8 yards per return with his longest being an 18-yard pickup against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3.
But to be a punt returner takes a different kind of mindset.
Sarratt said that while standing to receive the kick, he can’t be scared. If that were the case, then the result of the play could end up in a fumble or negative return.
“If you think about the bad things that can happen, then you’re going to be playing scared and nervous,” Sarratt said. “I can make a play just as much as they can. I trust myself and my teammates more than I trust the opponents more than I trust the opponents.”
Outside of serving as the Dukes’ return man, Sarratt has broken his way into a starting spot in JMU’s secondary at safety.
But before he found his way onto the field at JMU and before he transferred from Virginia Military Institute before the 2021 season, Sarratt picked up a nickname during his childhood that’s stuck ever since: “Cheese”.
Growing up, Sarratt said he and his older brother were competitive and no matter what the game was, the younger would always lose. Sarratt admitted that he wasn’t the best loser and would cry or try to fight afterwards.
So one day their father, Donnie, asked Sarratt, “You want some cheese with that whine?” From then on, Sarratt was known as “Cheese.”
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said that Sarratt has good ball skills and the Dukes trust him to catch the ball when he trots onto the field on punt return. But he’s also able to make an impact defensively, too.
“He’s a real heady player,” Cignetti said of Sarratt. “He’s a real good communicator, he prepares really well. He’s got good hands as a punt returner. He’s done a pretty nice job on his returns. … He’s a very dependable guy.”
Sarratt has already logged more snaps this season than he did last fall with the Dukes. Through his first five games, Sarratt has logged 20 tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss and a sack.
In his first season in Harrisonburg, Sarratt recorded 19 tackles with two tackles for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
For Sarratt, his expanded role in the Dukes defense and special teams is something that he embraces.
“I go out there and whatever’s asked of me, I’m going to go out there and do it to the best of my ability,” Sarratt said. “To be in this position where I can have such an impact on the team, I’m grateful for, but at the same time I put in the work to do this. The work I put in the whole time, this is the outcome of that.”
Though Sarratt stands at 5-foot-10, 191 pounds and sees taller wide receivers on the field, he still thinks of himself as a physical player. But he also just wants to make a difference on the field.
“For my size I like to think I’m physical,” Sarratt said. “I’m not trying to exaggerate myself, but I feel like I cover well. I just want to be a playmaker to be honest.”
Sarratt’s path to JMU is fitting for the rest of the safeties room, which includes Sam Kidd, a former walk-on, and Que Reid, a smaller, under-recruited defensive back.
And when the Dukes’ safeties take the field, they channel that “chip” on their shoulder.
“I feel like all of us have a chip on our shoulder because we have a backstory that most people don’t know,” Sarratt said. “We know our own and we know each other’s and every time we step out there, we’re going to prove the doubters wrong.”
