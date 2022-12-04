The college football coaching carousel spins earlier and faster than ever these days, and in a conference full of up-and-coming programs and coaches, the Sun Belt was sure to have movement.
That started last week with the firing of Texas State coach Jake Spavital and continued following Saturday’s SBC Championship game. Here’s Sun Belt Extra’s running tally of SBC coaching movement, sure to be updated in the coming days and weeks.
Coastal Carolina
A rough couple of weeks for the Chanticleers officially got worse on Sunday when hated rival Liberty hired away head coach Jamey Chadwell for a reported $4 million a year.
Coastal’s leadership seemed prepared for the likelihood Chadwell would move on and according to The Athletic and others immediately targeted North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck, who has a history with Joe Moglia, the former Chants coach and currently holds the unique position of Coastal’s chair of athletics.
The Chanticleers announced Beck's hiring Sunday afternoon.
Texas State
The Bobcats cut loose Spavital after four losing seasons and no bowl games. Texas State, with a relatively new administration motivated to turn the football program around, moved quickly. The Bobcats hired G.J. Kinne, who in his only season at Incarnate Word has a 10-1 record with a Southland Conference championship. He’s continuing to lead the Cardinals through their run in the FCS playoffs and beat Furman to advance to the quarterfinals.
Kinne’s time as an NFL quarterback and his Texas roots should serve him well recruiting in San Marcos. He’s agreed to a five-year deal.
James Madison
Folks in the JMU athletic department don’t seem particularly concerned about losing Curt Cignetti, who led the Dukes to a first-place finish in the SBC East in their first FBS season. But Cignetti’s name has been mentioned in reports about both the Cincinnati job and the South Florida opening.
Troy
John Sumrall’s name has been mentioned for openings such as South Florida, but so far there doesn’t seem to be much solid info linking him to any other jobs. But with strong SEC ties and having led the Trojans to a Sun Belt title in his first season as a head coach, don’t be surprised if he becomes a hot commodity sooner rather than later.
South Alabama
Throw Kane Wommack in a similar category as Sumrall after narrowly finishing second to the Trojans in the SBC West. Wommack’s name also came up in USF speculation, but it seemed to be nothing more than that. He agreed to a contract extension at South Alabama and a raise to around $800,000 a year.
Arkansas State
Any movement in Jonesboro this offseason doesn’t seem likely, but outside of Spavital at Texas State the Red Wolves Butch Jones was the only other Sun Belt coach sitting on much of a hot seat.
