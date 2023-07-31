New Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck hasn’t previously coached in the Sun Belt, having spent most of his career as an assistant at Power Five conference schools.
But taking over for Jamey Chadwell, now at Liberty, Beck has plenty of respect for the league he’s joining.
“Coming from outside the Sun Belt Conference, I’m very familiar with it as a coordinator at a lot of other schools,” Beck said. “One of the things that I always feared was if we looked at our schedule was if we were playing a team from the Sun Belt Conference. I remember looking at it thinking, ‘why did we schedule these guys.’”
Beck spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at North Carolina State. Before that, he was an assistant at Texas, Ohio State, Nebraska, and Kansas. It’s been a while since he’s faced a team currently in the Sun Belt, dating back to a 56-13 victory by Nebraska over Southern Miss in 2013.
Beck’s teams are 7-0 against current Sun Belt members, with Nebraska blowing out USM and Arkansas State in 2012 and Arkansas State and Louisiana in 2009. Beck was wide receivers coach at Kansas when the Jayhawks beat up Appalachian State in 2005. The only real scare against a Sun Belt team in his time as a college coach was in 2006 when Kansas squeaked past Louisiana Monroe 21-19.
Still, Beck said his view from Raleigh last season was one of a conference on the rise. Now he’s taking over a Coastal team that struggled down the stretch last season but returns arguably the best player in Sun Belt history in quarterback Grayson McCall.
But Beck expects challenges each week in league play.
“You can see by the success the conference has had, especially last year with a breakout season in football, it’s continuing to grow,” Beck said. “Welcoming in four new teams, I believe it was nine teams with six or more wins. The conference is under great leadership and has grown and become better each and every year.”
Troy At The Top
In the West Division, Troy is picked to repeat as champions after surging to a 12-2 record last season in Jon Sumrall’s first as a head coach, winning its final 11 games.
The Trojans bring back plenty of experience on offense, including quarterback Gunnar Watson and standout running back Kimani Vidal, behind a veteran offensive line. There are more question marks on defense where Troy has five starters returning, including defensive end TJ Jackson who had eight sacks last season.
Sumrall hinted at Sun Belt Media Days that there could be more bumps this season, but the expectation is to be back in the conference championship game.
“I’m excited about the direction of our program,” Sumrall said. “We’ve got a good mix of experience and youth. We have more unknowns and we’re less proven than last year’s roster. What is known is our culture, our core values and our daily standards. Our guys understand them and embrace them.”
Commonwealth Quarterbacks
Inside the state of Virginia, both Old Dominion and James Madison will enter fall camp with a quarterback battle.
JMU worked with four signal callers getting significant reps in the spring but will open fall practice this week with newcomer Jordan McCloud and redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett getting most of the first-team snaps.
“We’ve tweaked the offensive design every year according to the quarterback’s strengths and the people around them,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “What’s unique about this season is not only are we opening a quarterback competition, we have so many new faces at receiver.”
ODU will also go into the fall with two QBs in the mix, though none with the FBS experience of McCloud, who started as a true freshman at South Florida in 2019 and was the starter at Arizona in 2021 before an injury sidelined him.
Third-year ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said during spring that he expected to bring in another transfer quarterback, but that didn’t happen. The Monarchs will go with Grant Wilson, a Fordham transfer, or former walk-on Jack Shields.
